Randy Travis' wife Mary revealed he almost died. BY: MEGA

Randy Travis overcame a 1 percent chance of survival amid a terrifying health battle.

The country music star’s wife, Mary, revealed her husband almost died after being hospitalized for a stroke and congestive heart failure tied to viral cardiomyopathy in 2013.

“They had already told us he had a 1 percent chance of survival,” she revealed in an interview released on November 12. “And that was the first couple of days in the hospital.”

‘He Doesn’t Have a Chance’

Randy Travis and Mary Travis married in 2015. BY: MEGA

Following his heart failure, Randy, now 67, suffered a major stroke, which left him with partial paralysis and affected his speech, resulting in a lengthy hospital stay and years of rehabilitation.

“So here we are, five and a half months later. He’s still here,” Mary recalled. “He’s still improving. We went through the second brain surgery. He came through that with flying colors.”

Mary and Travis tied the knot in 2015 after five years together.

“The first one is when they said he’s not, you know, he doesn’t have any chance,” she added. “But, you know, once you get over those and you start seeing the glimmers of hope and the hand of God on the whole thing.”

Randy Travis’ Return to Music

Randy Travis released new music for the first time since the incident with the help of AI. BY: MEGA

After years in and out of doctor’s offices, Randy “got tired” of rehabilitation and decided to take a chance and “live life.”

“We went through three years of rehab every single day, so we were very quiet and out of the limelight, if you will,” Mary revealed. “We, you know, we were at home. We went to rehab every day for about three years.”

The star thought he would never be able to make music again due to the lasting effects of his harrowing medical incident, but in 2024, he released his first song with the help of AI technology.

He went on tour through 2026, sitting on stage as other vocalists performed his hits and released his “monumental” latest album, Same Old Way.

‘It’s a Miracle’

Mary Travis called Randy Travis’ recovery a ‘miracle.’ BY: MEGA

“It’s really an emotional thing, because 18 years ago when he put out his last one, we thought that the world was an oyster and there was gonna be so many more,” Mary explained. “But the stroke happened. It was 13 years ago, and everything changed.”

Mary called his return to the music scene and recovery a “miracle” despite the fact that Randy can’t perform the way he used to.

“Thirteen years ago, we had no idea, based on where we were then, when we were in the hospital, that we would have this opportunity,” she gushed. “I get emotional when I think about it, just because I wanted to hear his voice so bad again.”

‘He Still Has That Love for Life’

Mary Travis said Randy Travis is still the same man. BY: MEGA

“Even the tough times in the hospital, the nurses would come in and cut him or stick him or poke him or do whatever, and they’d walk out the door. And if he wasn’t in his coma and he was aware, he’d say, ‘Thank you,’” she recalled.

“That was Randy Travis,” Mary said. “And they’d turn around and look like, you got to be kidding me, you know. But that was Randy Travis.”

She noted that he “hasn’t changed” since rising to stardom in the mid 1980s.

“I have pictures of him there in the rehab center and he’s smiling. He’s laughing. He’s giving it all he’s got,” she noted. “Randy Travis hasn’t changed. And that’s still the man that I get to sit beside right now. He still has that love for life, the love for people.”