Kate Middleton surprised everyone with her secret talent. BY: MEGA

Kate Middleton surprised listeners with her Welsh-speaking skills after sending a rare voice message to broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans on Friday, November 13, as he approached the end of a five-day charity cycling challenge.

The Princess of Wales delivered her message entirely in Welsh, telling Evans, “Hi Owain, it’s Catherine, you’re doing so well. Keep going! Wishing you all the very best!”

Kate’s Surprise Message in Welsh

Kate Middleton surprised Owain Wyn Evans with a Welsh voice note, telling him, ‘You’re doing so well.’ BY: MEGA

On BBC Radio 2’s The Sara Cox Breakfast Show, host Sara Cox introduced the recording by telling Evans that Kate had chosen to address him in his native language.

The princess began, “Bore da Owain. Mae’n Catherine.”

She continued, “Rwyt ti’n gwneud mor dda. Dalia ati. Rwy’n dymuno’r gorau i ti gyd.”

Evans Gives Kate’s Welsh a Big Thumbs-Up

Owain Wyn Evans praised Kate Middleton’s Welsh pronunciation, saying, ‘Yeah, it was perfect!” BY: MEGA

Evans appeared stunned by the unexpected royal message, exclaiming, “Oh my gosh!”

When Cox asked whether Kate’s Welsh pronunciation was accurate, Evans replied, “Yeah, it was perfect! She’s doing great!”

He later added, “Thank you, Your Highness.”

The message was reportedly intended to support Evans as he completed his five-day fundraising ride for BBC Children in Need.

Kate Previously Spoke Welsh Alongside Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William previously shared a Welsh greeting to mark St. David’s Day. By: MEGA

Kate previously demonstrated her Welsh-speaking skills alongside Prince William in a video released for St. David’s Day in March.

William opened the greeting by saying, “To everyone in Wales, a very happy St David’s Day.”

Kate added, “Wales is very close to our hearts and we look forward to every visit.”

She concluded, “Wishing you a day full of celebration with family and friends.”

Royal Couple’s History With Wales

Kate Middleton playfully praised Prince William’s Welsh skills, saying, ‘He’s very smart.’ BY: MEGA

The royal couple’s ties to Wales date back to their time living on Anglesey, where William served as an RAF search-and-rescue pilot. They became the Prince and Princess of Wales in September 2022.

William has also been learning Welsh. During a 2022 visit to Swansea, Rev. Steven Bunting said the prince had practiced words such as “paned,” meaning a cup of tea, and “bara brith,” a traditional Welsh tea bread.

During a March visit to a Welsh learners’ group in Powys, Kate joked, “So you’re going to test us on our Welsh?”

When someone praised William’s progress, she responded, “Yes. I know. He’s very smart.”