Savannah Guthrie's mom is still missing. BY: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie is reportedly staying put at Today as she continues to navigate the heartbreaking disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

The 54-year-old journalist, whose NBC contract is set to expire at the end of 2026, is reportedly extending her time with the morning show despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding her mother’s whereabouts.

The career decision comes months after Savannah tearfully apologized to her family while discussing the possibility that her fame played a role in Nancy’s disappearance.

Savannah Guthrie Reportedly Plans to Stay at ‘Today’

Savanah Guthrie’s NBC contract is set to expire at the end of 2026. BY: MEGA

Savannah is expected to remain with NBC rather than leave the morning show when her current contract expires.

“Savannah is the best in the business. We want her to stay for as long as she wants to stay,” a source said.

The longtime television personality has been a familiar face on Today for more than a decade, becoming one of the show’s most recognizable anchors.

Her decision to continue working comes during an extraordinarily difficult chapter in her personal life.

Savannah returned to the morning program approximately two months after her mother vanished, even as investigators continued searching for answers.

Savannah Guthrie Tearfully Apologized to Her Family

Savannah Guthrie became emotional while discussing the possibility that her mother’s disappearance was connected to her fame. BY: MEGA

In an interview, Savannah became emotional while recalling a conversation with her brother about what might have happened to their mother.

She explained that her brother raised the possibility that Nancy had been kidnapped for ransom because of Savannah’s public profile.

“Do you think because of me?” Savannah remembered asking him.

Her brother reportedly acknowledged that it was a possibility, leaving the television host devastated.

She then broke down while apologizing to her loved ones.

“I’m so sorry,” she said through tears.

The journalist expressed particular concern about the possibility that her family had been targeted because of her career, although investigators have not established that as a motive.

Nancy Guthrie Has Been Missing Since February

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Arizona home at the beginning of the year. BY: @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE/INSTAGRAM

Nancy, who was 84 when she disappeared, was reported missing from her Arizona home on February 1.

The investigation has included disturbing evidence, including surveillance footage showing a masked individual outside her front door and blood discovered on her porch.

Despite extensive investigative efforts, authorities have not publicly established what happened to Nancy or identified a definitive suspect.

The case has attracted national attention, with Savannah and her family continuing to face uncertainty about her fate.

The journalist has also spoken about the emotional toll of not knowing what happened to her mother.

Savannah Guthrie Says Her Mother Inspires Her to Keep Going

Savannah Guthrie has spoken about drawing strength from her mother during the ongoing investigation. BY: NBC

Although the uncertainty has been devastating, Savannah has tried to maintain a sense of purpose while returning to her professional responsibilities.

During her emotional conversation about Nancy, the television personality explained that her mother remained a source of motivation.

“I won’t let sadness win. For her,” Savannah said.

Her return to Today marked a significant step as she attempted to navigate her grief while remaining in the public eye.