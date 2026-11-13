Trump's staffers are reportedly getting fed up with Natalie Harp. BY: MEGA

It appears that Donald Trump’s own staff is getting tired of the women he likes to keep around him, including his favorite aide at the White House, Natalie Harp.

Natalie Harp’s Growing Influence

The president is reportedly too focused on Harp. BY: MEGA

White House insiders are reportedly growing tired of how close Harp is getting to Trump and how he is “increasingly preoccupied” with the 35-year-old, who makes $150,000 a year as an executive assistant. It has been reported that Trump’s staff has nicknamed her the “Human Printer” due to her tendency to print out positive stories and reports for Trump to read.

Harp, a former host at the far-right One America News Network, has become a regular fixture at Trump’s side during his second term, with the president having even allowed her to take up some space in his private dining room just off the Oval Office to work and watch TV with him.

Harp’s Devotion Raised Eyebrows

Trump’s relationship with Harp is under scrutiny. BY: MEGA

Harp’s alleged obsession with Trump has already raised eyebrows among people close to the president. Her adoration for Trump, including leaving love notes for him to find, reportedly became so intense during the 2024 campaign that she was marked by the Secret Service as a potential security risk.

Official Warns of a West Wing ‘Clique’

Trump was accused of being too focused on young attractive women. BY: MEGA

In an opinion piece, Maureen Callahan said that, in the twilight of his time in the White House, the 80-year-old president doesn’t seem to be too concerned with leaving a good legacy behind him. Instead, he’s too busy with a “revolving door of young, attractive, politically inexperienced women who comport themselves as fan girls. Groupies, really.”

The backlash against Harp has grown stronger since the president’s loyal and influential adviser Susie Wiles resigned as his chief of staff after taking the fall for the GOP’s midterm disaster. As Callahan pointed out, 69-year-old Wiles “does not physically resemble many of Trump’s other female advisers,” whom the president has kept in close proximity to him.

“They like to say that behind every successful man is a strong woman,” one senior administration official told the publication. “Behind this president is a clique that turned the West Wing into a lunch table… A presidency can survive its enemies, but this one clearly cannot afford a mean-girl machine that would rather own the room than leave a legacy.”

A ‘Revolving Door’ of Advisers

Callahan claimed that Harp has replaced Laura Loomer. BY: MEGA

Callahan suggested that Harp has effectively “replaced” far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, who had Trump’s ear for some time.

“It all gives the effect of a revolving door — not of the best and the brightest, but of those who are the most in awe of power,” Callahan wrote. “Now he’s more like a modern-day KingHenry VIII, only he just banishes the women he tires of rather than beheading them.”