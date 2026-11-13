Nick Swisher recalled Derek Jeter's two-word response and shared lessons from their Yankees years. BY: MEGA

Nick Swisher learned a lot in his four years playing alongside Derek Jeter, but one brief exchange with the legendary Yankees captain has stuck with him ever since.

Speaking with OK! about his partnership with PAYDAY and the brand’s new Low Key Legends initiative during an exclusive interview, the former New York Yankees outfielder recalls meeting Jeter for the first time during spring training ahead of his debut season with the team in 2009.

Derek Jeter’s Short Response Left Nick Swisher With a Clear Message

Nick Swisher played alongside Derek Jeter for four seasons with the New York Yankees. BY: MEGA

“You’re trying to spark up a conversation. It’s my first season, and we show up in spring training. We’re taking early batting practice, and I’m in the cages. I’m like, ‘I’m just going to go talk to him,'” Swisher shares. “So I walked right up to him. I’m like, ‘Hey, you know, Nick Swisher. How you doing?'”

“I’m like, ‘Hey, man, how was your offseason?'” he remembers asking. “And he said, ‘Too long.'”

Though it was a short response, Swisher says it immediately showed him what was expected of him as a Yankee. The team had missed the playoffs the year before, and Jeter’s answer made it clear that getting back to winning was the priority.

“That was one of those moments right then and there,” Swisher explains. “Remember, in 2008, they missed out on the playoffs. Immediately, I knew what our job was and what we were playing for.”

That season, the Yankees went on to win the World Series.

Derek Jeter’s Answer Set the Bar for Nick Swisher

Nick Swisher first approached Derek Jeter during spring training ahead of his 2009 debut. BY: MEGA

After four years alongside Jeter, Swisher came to understand just how high the expectations are for anyone wearing the iconic pinstripes.

“I immediately realized that when you go to New York, the playoffs ain’t enough. The Division Series ain’t enough. Winning the Championship Series ain’t enough. Going and winning the big championship — that’s what we play for in New York,” he says.

“Getting to the playoffs is not good enough, and I want people to realize that the expectation bar has not dropped,” Swisher continues. “We want to continue holding it up there. We want to keep holding our players accountable for the way they go out and play the game.”

Nick Swisher Compares Derek Jeter and Aaron Judge

Nick Swisher compared Derek Jeter’s leadership style with that of Aaron Judge. BY: MEGA



Swisher also reflects on what makes Jeter and current Yankees captain Aaron Judge such influential leaders, noting that while the two have very different personalities, they share one key quality.

“They’re two completely different guys. People might think they’re the same, but they’re two completely different guys,” he admits. “The one thing they do share in common is that they want to win, and I think that’s one of the best things you can have as an athlete in New York. If you come to win, you win the right spot.”

“Both guys go about their business completely differently. They’re not crazy loud guys, but they sort of lead by example,” he adds. “Every time they put the pinstripes on, there weren’t two other people — other than maybe I could put myself up in there — who took more pride in being a Yankee.”

“They’re very similar in that way, with two different styles of play. Obviously, one infielder and one outfielder,” he mentions. “There are a few similarities, but a lot of differences as well. Once again, the one thing they share in common is they’re both big captains of the New York Yankees, and that’s pretty awesome to be able to say.”

Nick Swisher Honors the Unsung Heroes Behind the Yankees

Nick Swisher recognized longtime clubhouse manager Rob Cucuzza through PAYDAY’s initiative. BY: MEGA

Beyond his memories of playing alongside baseball legends, Swisher is using his latest partnership to recognize the people who helped make his career possible.

As part of PAYDAY’s Low Key Legends initiative, Swisher is celebrating the coaches, clubhouse staff and behind-the-scenes figures who often go unrecognized but play an important role in a team’s success.

For Swisher, that meant shining a spotlight on Rob Cucuzza, the Yankees’ longtime head clubhouse manager.

“Having the ability to go up to my guy, Rob Cucuzza, the head clubhouse manager for the New York Yankees for the last 30 years, and to show him this video and give him the love he deserves was an emotional time,” Swisher says. “It was really cool for me, and I know it was really cool for him.”

Swisher says the people working behind the scenes deserve just as much appreciation as the athletes on the field.

“This man’s washing underwear, washing dirty socks, vacuuming and making everything absolutely spotless,” he says of Cucuzza. “I could not have been more blessed that PAYDAY chose me to go out and give some love to somebody in my life.”

“Being able to give love back to the people who have done so much for you is really where I feel like I’m at in my life right now,” he concludes. “All I can really do is give back, share my knowledge, give the love, try to be a bright light.”