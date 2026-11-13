Columbia University confirmed that Lisa Maxwell’s daughter, Beau Jessup, died unexpectedly. BY: MEGA; @COLUMBIAJOURNALISM/INSTAGRAM

Beau Jessup, the 27-year-old daughter of The Bill actress and Loose Women panelist Lisa Maxwell, has died unexpectedly while studying at Columbia University in New York City.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, classmates and all who knew and loved her,” the university said in a statement shared on Instagram Wednesday, November 11.

Jessup was just six months away from graduating in May 2027. Her cause of death has not been disclosed, and her parents, Maxwell and Paul Jessup, have not publicly commented on her passing.

Beau Jessup Reflected on Growing Up in the Spotlight With Lisa Maxwell

Beau Jessup reflected on growing up in the spotlight as Lisa Maxwell’s daughter. BY: MEGA

Columbia University honored Beau by releasing an unpublished interview conducted the previous month for its “Notebook” series.

In it, she reflected on how growing up in the spotlight shaped her worldview.

She said, “As the daughter of a television actress, I grew up with an unusual awareness of the distance between people’s lives and the stories told about them.”

Beau also discussed how her mother’s career influenced her interest in journalism.

“I saw how journalism could illuminate someone’s experiences, but also how those experiences could be distorted, simplified, or transformed into a public narrative over which the subject had very little control,” she said. “I was curious, from quite a young age, about who gets to tell people’s stories, and what happens when those stories enter the public domain.”

Beau Jessup Studied Anthropology and Theater

Beau Jessup studied anthropology and theater before pursuing journalism at Columbia University. BY: MEGA

Before attending Columbia, Beau studied social anthropology at the London School of Economics and writing for performance at the University of Cambridge.

She also wrote her first play, The Sandbag, while studying at Cambridge.

According to the university, her graduate work focused heavily on “cultural journalism, particularly how institutions, identity, and social expectations influence the way we live and understand one another.”

Beau Jessup Earned Over $60,000 From SpecialName

Beau Jessup earned over $60,000 through her naming business, SpecialName. BY: MEGA

Beau gained international attention in 2016 after launching SpecialName, a website that helped Chinese parents choose English names for their children.

The business reportedly earned her more than $60,000 while she was still a student.

Beau Jessup Planned to Combine Journalism and Playwriting

Beau Jessup hoped to combine her passion for journalism and playwriting after graduation. BY: MEGA

In her final interview, Beau discussed her plans to combine reporting with her interest in theater.

She said she wanted to pursue “reporting on people, culture, and social questions.”

“I’m particularly drawn to journalism for its power and immediacy,” she explained.

Beau hoped to follow writers who balanced journalism and playwriting, with plans to pursue both careers after completing her degree.