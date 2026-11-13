Quentin Tarantino said he does not regret firing two actresses from the 'Inglorious Basterds' movie. BY: MEGA

Quentin Tarantino has defended his decision to fire Mélanie Laurent and Isabelle Huppert from Inglourious Basterds before filming began in 2009.

“I owe my film the best actors I can find. Period,” the director said while discussing the casting decisions in Jay Glennie‘s book, The Making of Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds.

Laurent eventually reclaimed her role as Shosanna Dreyfus, while Huppert was replaced by Maggie Cheung, whose scenes were later cut from the final film.

‘I Don’t Owe You Jack S—‘

Tarantino fired Isabelle Huppert after contract issues and a missed table read. BY: MEGA

Tarantino explained that he fired Huppert due to two major issues.

“She didn’t show up, so f— it. I fired her,” he recalled.

He added, “I mean, I love Isabelle Huppert — Heaven’s Gate and all that — but there were issues with her contract. It just kept stalling. And then not coming to the table read. Well, we cast Maggie Cheung instead.”

The director continued, “That invariably happens. As far as I’m concerned, if you’re cast and you are not at that table, I don’t owe you jack s—! You can be fired, especially if I get excited by what somebody else did in your absence.”

Laurent Had to Fight for Her Role Back

Laurent fought to reclaim her role in ‘Inglourious Basterds’ after Tarantino fired her. BY: MEGA

“Mélanie Laurent’s table read was terrible. It wasn’t good enough to be terrible,” Tarantino recalled.

“The most exciting day of preproduction is for me the table read. That is the closest I get to seeing the movie for the first time. Up until then, it’s just been me reading all the scenes to myself or to a friend … so a table read with the whole cast is so exciting and so important to me. Well, Mélanie was terrible, so I fired her,” Tarantino continued.

Days later, Laurent contacted the director and explained that she had been unwell during the reading. She requested another chance, which Tarantino granted, allowing her to reclaim the role.

‘Mélanie Is My Shosanna’

Tarantino praised Laurent’s performance and declared, ‘I love Mélanie.’ BY: MEGA

Despite firing Laurent initially, Tarantino praised her performance in the finished film.

“Let me just go on the record for everybody to know: I love Mélanie,” he said.

The director explained that he revisited the incident because he and Glennie wanted the book to examine the film’s production in detail.

“The fact of the matter is, if we were not talking about the making of Inglourious Basterds, I would never think about the table read again for the simple reason Mélanie is my Shosanna,” said Tarantino.

He continued, “She did a wonderful job. But we have decided to dive deep into the making of the movie with this book, and this is an important part of its history.”

Maggie Cheung Was Cast, But Her Scenes Were Cut

Maggie Cheung filmed scenes for ‘Inglourious Basterds,’ but they were cut from the final movie. BY: MEGA

Cheung filmed her scenes, but Tarantino ultimately removed them because he believed the story worked without explaining how Shosanna acquired her cinema.

“Maggie was fantastic in the movie, but you just didn’t need to know how Shosanna acquired the cinema,” he explained.