Lawyers for a former JPMorgan banker say his sister's recantation of incriminating testimony in sexual harassment case should be taken with a grain of salt. BY: MEGA; BARUNA RANA/FACEBOOK

Attorneys for former JPMorgan banker Chirayu Rana are urging a federal judge not to throw out his sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit, arguing that his sister’s recent recantation should be treated with skepticism.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Rana’s lawyers pushed back against JPMorgan Chase’s motion to dismiss the case over alleged fraud.

They argued that legal precedent requires witness recantations to be viewed with “utmost suspicion.”

Chirayu Rana’s Sister ‘Cannot Say’ Whether the Allegations Are True

Chirayu Rana’s lawyers say his sister never stated the alleged harassment didn’t happen. BY: @DUDESINSUITSNYC/TIKTOK

The lawyers noted that his sister, Chandani Rana, did not say the alleged harassment never happened. Instead, her updated statement says she “cannot say” whether the allegations are true.

They also emphasized that dismissing a lawsuit for fraud requires clear evidence, noting that neither Chandani nor a second witness has been deposed or cross-examined.

That second witness, longtime friend Allan Flott, has not recanted his sworn statement supporting the case.

Chirayu’s legal team also argued that the lawsuit doesn’t rely solely on those witnesses. They cited internal JPMorgan messages, including one in which an employee allegedly wrote, “Can I bring the other brown boy?” and another in which a teammate allegedly joked that a Nepalese barbershop would “probably accept your rupees, Chirayu.”

According to the filing, Chirayu was placed on indefinite leave and had his pay cut by more than half within weeks of his complaint.

Chirayu Rana Accused a JPMorgan Executive of Sexual Coercion

Chirayu Rana’s lawsuit accuses a JPMorgan executive of sexual coercion and racial harassment. BY: MEGA

Chirayu first filed suit in April in New York state court as “John Doe,” accusing JPMorgan executive director Lorna Hajdini of sexual coercion, racial harassment and misconduct. The case is now before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan.

Lorna and JPMorgan deny the claims, saying the two never had sexual contact and that Lorna was never Chirayu’s supervisor. Lorna has also countersued Chirayu for defamation.

In late October, JPMorgan asked the judge to throw out the suit, accusing Chirayu of persuading his sister and Allan to lie under oath on his behalf.

Chirayu Rana’s Sister Walked Back Her Sworn Statement

Chandani Rana walked back her earlier sworn statement in October. BY: BARUNA RANA/FACEBOOK

In an October 22 filing cited by U.S. News & World Report, Chandani walked back her earlier sworn statement that she had seen Lorna kiss her brother’s neck and make a racial remark.

She said Lorna had never visited her apartment and that her brother had coached her on what to tell his lawyer.

Amid the dispute, multiple law firms have sought to withdraw from representing Chirayu, citing irreconcilable differences and a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.

Chirayu Rana Has Said Little Publicly

Chirayu Rana has said little publicly about the case. BY: UNSPLASH

Chirayu has made very few public remarks since filing the lawsuit, offering brief responses to The Juggernaut.

When asked whether anyone at JPMorgan had racially abused him, he said only, “JPM has… apologized… for the racial slurs.”

He declined to elaborate when asked whether JPMorgan was “super white,” saying, “I’m not going to comment.”

When asked about an explicit, racially charged insult toward his partner that his original filing attributed to Lorna, Chirayu initially asked, “Was I quoted saying that?” After the reporter clarified that it was Lorna alleged remark, he replied, “Oh yeah, I can’t comment on other people’s quotes.”