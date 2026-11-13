No one has been charged in the murder of JonBenét Ramsey. BY: 60 Minutes Australia/YouTube; City of Boulder

Nearly thirty years after the murder of JonBenét Ramsey, investigators vowed to retest DNA tied to her fatal slaying.

“[Officials are] retesting things that were tested 30 years ago with newer technology,” Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn said in a report published on Friday, November 13.

DNA Tied to the Case Is Being Tested With ‘Newer Technology’

Police admitted that untangling the old DNA could destroy evidence. BY: Unsplash

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty added, “Chief Redfearn and I are more hopeful now than we have been in the past because of the advances in the investigation and the advances in technology. And I say that based on just how DNA has progressed over time.

The district attorney claimed the mixed DNA samples would need to be untangled, which could potentially destroy parts of evidence in the process.

JonBenét Ramsey’s Brother Broke His 10-Year Silence

Authorities promised to not untangle the DNA ‘recklessly.’ BY: City of Boulder

“We’re not gonna do it recklessly, to use Chief Redfearn’s word. We’re also not gonna hesitate,” Dougherty continued. “We recognize the clock’s ticking. None of us are gonna be here forever. We wanna see this case solved for everyone involved and everyone impacted by it.”

The update followed JonBenét’s brother, Burke Ramsey – who was 9 at the time of her death – breaking his 10-year silence last week, when he suggested that DNA uncovered underneath JonBenét’s fingernail could be instrumental in solving her murder.

‘We Need to Find That Match’

DNA collected at the crime scene pointed to an ‘unknown male intruder.’ BY: MEGA

The DNA pointed to an “unknown male intruder,” and despite extensive testing at the time, investigators never identified anyone matching the profile.

“We need to find that match. It’s the best evidence we have,” he said in an interview published on November 5. “It was underneath her fingernails, and it didn’t match any of us. It’s probably the person who did it.”

Although police never considered Burke a suspect, public speculation has continued to fuel theories about his possible involvement. “The DNA says we didn’t do it. I know none of my family did it,” he emphasized.

JonBenet Ramsey Was Found Dead in December 1996

A ransom note at the crime scene requested $118,000. BY: @jonbenetramsey/Instagram

JonBenét was only 6 years old when she was found dead in the basement wine cellar of the Ramseys’ Boulder, Colo., home on December 26, 1996.

The pageant princess’ mouth was covered with black duct tape and bound with a knotted nylon around her neck. She also had an 8.5-inch skull fracture from a heavy blow.

Hours before the discovery of her body, her mother, Patsy Ramsey, discovered a ransom note that demanded $118,000 for her daughter’s safe return. The amount raised eyebrows at the time, as it matched the Christmas bonus JonBenét’s father, John Benét, had received. To date, no one has been charged in her murder.