Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne opened up about her health. BY: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne got candid about her past health struggles.

The 18-year-old revealed she was hospitalized for an eating disorder in a heartbreaking confession displayed in Los Angeles, Calif.

Her candid reveal was part of her painting exhibition that was meant to help others who may also be struggling. The display was called “The Tulip Field: A Gallery on Patience of Patients,” and it ran from November 2 through November 8 at Forager Crafts.

‘Angry, Sick and Very Alone’

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s youngest daughter was hospitalized earlier this year. BY: MEGA

In the deeply personal statement, she explained she felt “angry, sick and very alone” throughout her hospitalization earlier this year.

“Like many, I have struggled with mental health,” she wrote. “I have also struggled with an eating disorder.”

Vivienne noted that at the beginning of her hospitalization, she felt resentful and hurt, but soon began to connect with the other patients around her.

“Eventually, however, the kindness and warmth of the kids and staff at the hospital broke down the walls I had built so high,” she gushed.

‘The Worst and Best Time of My Life’

Vivienne Jolie gushed about support from other patients. BY: MEGA

“I have never laughed or cried harder, never been more honest or more myself,” Vivienne added.

She credited the other patients with helping her get through the “worst time of [her] life.”

“The other kids there taught me how to be strong when you are at your weakest,” Vivienne continued. “It was the worst and best time of my life and I am better for it.”

A source alleged in an interview that it took a lot for the teen to reveal her issues to the public.

‘It Wasn’t Easy’

Vivienne Jolie wanted to help others through her exhibit. BY: MEGA

“It took a lot of strength and courage for Vivienne to open up about something so personal, but she’s so glad she did,” the insider revealed.

Vivienne shares the spot of the youngest of Angelina and Brad’s six children with her twin brother, Knox.

“It wasn’t easy putting herself out there, but if sharing her story helps even one person feel less alone or gives them the courage to reach out and get the help they need, then it was worth it,” the insider added. “That’s what matters most to her.”

The gallery was named after the hospital where she underwent treatment and the paintings were inspired by her experiences there.

‘Our Purest Memories, Preserved’

Vivienne Jolie was the fourth of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children to drop her dad’s last name. BY: MEGA

“Moments of hopelessness, moments I couldn’t stop laughing, moments of safety, moments of bravery,” the teen described the images. “There are, of course, no photographs of our time at the Tulip Field, so these are our memories, our purest memories, preserved.”

Her emotional display came just days after her petition was approved to drop “Pitt” from her last name.

The teen is the fourth of the family’s six children to legally remove the name and one of five to lose it publicly.