Belmont Cameli and Raina Morris have kept their romance relatively low-key without completely shying away from sharing glimpses of their relationship. BY: MEGA; @QUAKERRAINA/INSTAGRAM

Off Campus star Belmont Cameli has a leading lady of his own in real life.

The 28-year-old actor, who portrays Garrett Graham in the Amazon Prime Video romantic drama series, has been dating TV writer Raina Morris for more than a year. The couple went Instagram official with their relationship in March 2025, and they have since shown off their romance during joint appearances at events, including the premiere of The Alto Knights in March 2025 and Off Campus in April.

Morris previously addressed the growing attention surrounding their relationship, with fans reaching out even to her family members.

“If you are a fan of my boyfriend: Yay!” she shared on her Instagram Stories on July 14. “Please stop messaging my family members. They are so confused. Write it in your diary and then go on a walk instead! Love u.”

She later took a more lighthearted approach to the situation by sharing a meme of Gillian Jacobs‘ character from Community. She referenced the line, “I can excuse racism, but I draw the line at animal cruelty,” joking, “I can excuse racism, but I draw the line at DMing my distant cousins.”

Scroll down for a glimpse of the couple’s rare but sweet moments captured in photos.

A Picture-Perfect Pair

‘Off Campus’ star Belmont Cameli is dating Raina Morris. BY: @QUAKERRAINA/INSTAGRAM

In an Instagram photoset shared on November 1, Morris channeled Morticia Addams in a floor-length black dress. Meanwhile, Cameli completed their matching Halloween look in Gomez Addams’ signature pinstripe suit.

She wrote in the caption, “seasons greetings.”

Dressed Up for Halloween

Belmont Cameli and Raina Morris have offered glimpses into their romance through sweet photos. BY: @QUAKERRAINA/INSTAGRAM

In another photo from the Halloween-themed update, Cameli and Morris struck a dramatic pose, with the actor leaning toward his girlfriend as they held hands.

Polaroid Fun

Belmont Cameli and Raina Morris began dating in 2025. BY: @QUAKERRAINA/INSTAGRAM

“realized she forgot to post for a month. smash that like if you didn’t notice. Comment for a truth is,” Morris wrote alongside an October 2025 carousel that included a Polaroid-style photo of her and her boyfriend.

The Pair Keep Their Romance on the DL

Belmont Cameli and Raina Morris have kept much of their relationship private. BY: @BELMONTCAMELI/INSTAGRAM

The couple made their relationship Instagram official when Cameli uploaded a Polaroid-style photo of them together in March 2025.

Cameli shared in the caption, “‘a man that doesn’t spend time with his family can never be a real man’ 🎂🥀.”