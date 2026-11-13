Ana de Armas was spotted with her boyfriend Beto Montenegro for their first red carpet appearance as a couple. BY: MEGA

Ana de Armas made her red-carpet debut with boyfriend Beto Montenegro on Wednesday, November 11, at the Latin Recording Academy’s 2026 Person of the Year Gala in Las Vegas.

She attended to support Montenegro, whose band, Rawayana, performed in the tribute to Daddy Yankee.

Ana de Armas and Beto Montenegro Make Their Relationship Red-Carpet Official

Ana de Armas and Beto Montenegro made their red-carpet debut at the 2026 Latin Grammy gala. BY: MEGA

de Armas wore a black Wiederhoeft corset ensemble featuring lace, sheer detailing and an embroidered skirt. She completed the look with Fiametta jewelry, while Montenegro wore a dark suit.

de Armas and Montenegro were first linked in August after they were photographed kissing during a getaway to the Spanish island of Formentera.

They were reportedly spotted together in July and later attended a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris in October. Neither has publicly confirmed when their relationship began.

de Armas Had Already Been Cheering Him On

Ana de Armas supported boyfriend Beto Montenegro as his band, Rawayana, honored Daddy Yankee. BY: MEGA

Before their red-carpet appearance, de Armas supported Montenegro at El Partido, a soccer event held in Las Vegas during Latin Grammy week.

Montenegro reportedly played for Team Red while the actress watched and cheered from the sidelines.

The soccer event offered fans a casual look at de Armas and Montenegro’s relationship.

Rawayana Had a Major Awards Night

Montenegro started his band in 2007 and continues to create music with his bandmates. BY: MEGA

Montenegro is the lead singer and guitarist of Rawayana, the Venezuelan band he co-founded in 2007.

The group blends reggae, funk, rock, pop and Caribbean influences and has gained international recognition.

Rawayana’s album ¿Dónde Es El After? earned an Album of the Year nomination at the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards, held on November 12.

Montenegro also received a songwriting nomination for Best Alternative Song for his work on Jorge Drexler’s song “Ante la duda, baila,” according to The Latin Times.

Inside Ana de Armas’ Love Life

de Armas was previously linked to Ben Affleck and Manuel Anido Cuesta, among others. BY: MEGA

Before dating Montenegro, de Armas was married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet. After dating for a year, they tied the knot in July 2011, but they separated in 2013.

Her relationship with Ben Affleck became more prominent a few years later when they met on the set of Deep Water in 2019. They dated publicly in 2020 before splitting in January 2021, when the Good Will Hunting star got back with Jennifer Lopezin April 2021.

de Armas later dated Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis, whom she met through a friend. They went public in 2021 but reportedly split in 2024.

In late 2024, she was seen kissing Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuba’s president, in Madrid. They kept a low profile and were last seen together in early 2025.