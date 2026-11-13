Five-day White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia posted a cryptic message about 'cruelty' and 'betrayal.' BY: MEGA

Former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia shared a cryptic video on Instagram about people who have been “through h—” and faced “cruelty” and “betrayal,” nearly a month after her abrupt departure from the Trump administration.

The video, posted Thursday, November 12, shows Zacharia sitting on a beach in Malibu, Calif., as she pans the camera toward the sand and ocean.

A male narrator speaks over the clip: “There is something beautiful about people who have been through h— and still choose kindness. They know what cruelty feels like, yet they refuse to pass it on. They’ve been betrayed, but still trust. They’ve been broken, but still love.”

‘Don’t Let the World Dim Your Light’



Katie Zaharia’s video drew both praise and criticism. BY: MEGA

Zacharia didn’t say who or what the message was aimed at, adding only the caption “Don’t let the world dim your light,” with a sparkle emoji.

One commenter was supportive of the 42-year-old Zacharia, writing, “I may not agree with your politics, but you’re personally sweet and beautiful inside and out… But you’re brave enough to stand in front of millions of Americans and that’s something I would never do in my life. You deserve my full support and respect.”

Others were less sympathetic, pointing out the contrast between the voiceover’s praise for people who “choose kindness” and Zacharia’s own recent public conduct.

The Beach Post Followed a Contentious BBC Interview

Katie Zacharia’s video followed a contentious interview on the BBC. BY: @KATIEZACHARIA/INSTAGRAM

The reflective post came days after a tense appearance on BBC Newsnight, where Zacharia interrupted and argued with presenter Victoria Derbyshire over Trump’s reaction to the midterm election results.

Some commenters also mocked the dramatic framing of the video, pointing out that she spent just five days as White House press secretary in October. Her brief tenure was marked by a 14-minute debut briefing and scrutiny over her failing the California bar exam.

Katie Zacharia Denied She Wants Her Old Job Back

Katie Zacharia has pushed back on reports that she’s angling for her old job. BY: MEGA

Earlier in the week, Zacharia took to X to deny a New York Post report that she was working to get her press secretary job back. The Post, citing three sources close to President Donald Trump, reported that she had been trying to win over Trump and his new chief of staff, Stephen Miller.

She called the claims “utterly fake” and “abject falsehoods.”

The same night she posted the beach video, Zacharia also took to X to praise Miller as Trump’s best possible chief of staff pick, writing that anyone not loyal to the president “should be shown the door— immediately.”

Before the beach video, Zacharia had turned off or restricted comments on some of her earlier Instagram posts following backlash over the BBC interview. Critics argued she was trying to control the narrative while shielding herself from criticism.