'New York Times' columnists warn of a brutal two years of aggression under Chief of Staff Stephen Miller BY: MEGA

New York Times columnist Bret Stephens and contributing opinion writer Frank Bruni are warning that incoming White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller will lean heavily on executive action to get around a newly Democratic Congress, setting up two years of intense political conflict.

In a written conversation for the Times’ opinion section, Stephens argued that Miller plans to take former President Barack Obama’s “pen and phone” approach to a “whole new level of aggression.”

“His choice of Stephen Miller as his next chief of staff says it all: two years of bruising political combat; no outreach to Democrats; no grace in defeat; no acknowledgment of political reality; no interest in giving another Republican a fighting chance to succeed him,” Stephens wrote of President Donald Trump.

‘Grudges Galore and a Permanent Snit’

Frank Bruni mocked White House counsel Will Scharf’s warning to Democrats. BY: MEGA

Bruni took aim at a three-page letter from White House counsel Will Scharf, dated Monday, November 9, to Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), who is expected to chair the House Oversight Committee. The letter warned that aggressive plans by congressional Democrats to investigate the Trump administration “may cross the line into blatant criminality.”

“So it’s all truculence all the time? Grudges galore and a permanent snit? I suppose that’s the thrust of the ludicrous letter that the chief White House counsel, Will Scharf, wrote to Representative Robert Garcia of California, the incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee,” Bruni wrote. “Maybe Scharf was rehearsing material for some new stand-up act? He’s certainly ignoring all the Americans whose votes made clear that they have plenty of qualms and questions about the conduct of this White House.”

Trump’s the Scorpion, America’s the Frog and Miller’s a Tarantula?

Frank Bruni said Stephen Miller could do ‘much concrete damage’ as chief of staff. BY: MEGA

The writers also turned to the fable of the scorpion and the frog, with Stephens writing, “Trump is the scorpion, and America is the frog that elected him twice. And got stung twice, too.”

Bruni countered that Miller is “more of a tarantula,” capable of doing “much concrete damage through executive orders and other actions that ignore and sideline Congress.”

Critics have condemned Stephen Miller’s hardline immigration policies. BY: MEGA

Stephens pushed back. “If only Miller were as docile and relatively harmless as a tarantula, Frank,” he wrote. “Miller is going to take Barack Obama’s notorious motto from 2014, ‘I’ve got a pen, and I’ve got a phone’ — meaning that he intended to bypass a hostile Congress through executive orders — and take it to a whole new level of aggression, all of it with a view toward achieving two things: making Democrats look weak or goading them into overreaction.”

Democrats Face Headwinds With Stephen Miller in Charge

Bret Stephens said Democrats face an uphill battle with Stephen Miller in charge. BY: MEGA

Despite Democrats’ new majorities in January, Stephens said the party faces a difficult road as long as Miller is running the White House.

“I don’t envy Hakeem Jeffries and … uh, whoever becomes Senate majority leader,” he concluded.