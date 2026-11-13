Cardi B has finally confirmed the name of her youngest child. BY: MEGA

Cardi B‘s 5-year-old son, Wave, seemingly revealed his baby brother’s name months before the rapper officially confirmed it.

On November 4, Cardi B celebrated her youngest tot’s 1st birthday by sharing photos of him on Instagram and revealing his name is Grey. She shares the child with ex-boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B Has 4 Kids

Cardi B shares her son with ex-boyfriend Stefon Diggs. BY: MEGA

The confirmation made an old livestream of hers resurface on X, as fans realized Wave may have unknowingly revealed the secret months before his mother was ready to share it.

Wave Spilled the Beans

Cardi B had previously gone to great lengths to keep her youngest child’s identity private. BY: MEGA

“Now that Cardi B officially revealed her son’s name ‘Grey’, here’s a throwback to when Wave leaked the baby’s name while she was on live a few months ago LMAO,” one fan wrote alongside the video.



The resurfaced moment gave fans a laugh, especially since Cardi had previously gone to great lengths to keep her youngest child’s identity private. In the clip, the star is talking and eating as a young child’s voice appears to say, “Grey.”

She reacted with a smirk and bit her lip as she smiled and continued on with her video, refraining from acknowledging the moment.

The Star Finally Reveals Her Youngest Son’s Name

Cardi B made an Instagram post celebrating his first birthday. BY: MEGA

Cardi B officially introduced Grey to the world while celebrating his first birthday, gushing over him in a sweet Instagram tribute.

The mother-of-four also reflected on how much her youngest child helped her through a difficult period.

“I carried you through one of the most uncertain high pressured times of my life but having you inside of me through it all gave me a extra strength,” she shared.

She Previously Kept Fans Guessing About Baby’s Name

The rapper tried to keep things hush-hush. BY: MEGA

Before the big reveal, Cardi had been having some fun with fans who tried to guess her son’s name.

In January, the rapper jokingly referred to her youngest child as “Touchdown,” prompting speculation that his name might be inspired by Diggs’ football career.

When one fan suggested the baby was named Grayson, Cardi quickly shut down the rumor. “It’s not,” she responded on X.

The little boy is Cardi’s fourth child and her first with Diggs. She also shares daughters Kulture, 8, and Blossom, 2, as well as son Wave, with her estranged husband, Offset, whom she filed for divorce from in 2024.