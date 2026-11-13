Penélope Cruz explained that raising her children in Madrid allows them to stay close to loved ones and enjoy a more private upbringing. BY: MEGA

Penélope Cruz recently explained why she and husband Javier Bardem chose to bring up their children in the Spanish capital.

“All our families are there, and the friends from childhood and from our teenage years; it’s easier to have a normal life, you know?” the actress said in a November 5 interview.

Cruz Finds It Easier to Keep Family Life Private in Madrid

Penélope Cruz said she wants to protect her children from public attention and give them a private upbringing. BY: MEGA

Having relatives and lifelong friends nearby gives the couple a support network that stretches back to their own childhoods. Cruz observed those connections played an important role in their decision to raise their family in Madrid, where she grew up.

The Oscar-winning performer continued, “You have to make an effort to keep a part of your life private. But I think when you have children, it’s really important.”

The Vanilla Sky alum made it clear she wants Leo, 15, and Luna, 12, to have the chance to grow up without the demands that can come with having two internationally recognized parents.

Cruz Wants Her Children to Choose Their Own Path

Penélope Cruz wants her children to choose their own career paths when they are older, without pressure from public exposure. BY: MEGA

Cruz was particularly firm about allowing her children to make their own decisions about their futures when they are older.

“They deserve that, they completely deserve that,” stated the four-time Oscar nominee. “Later they can decide what they want to do in terms of their work and everything. But they need to have that freedom and not be exposed to things when they are little.”

Cruz Recently Earned the ‘Cool’ Label

Penélope Cruz said attending Bad Bunny’s concerts finally earned her a ‘cool mom’ compliment from her children. BY: MEGA

Earlier, in July, Cruz disclosed that she got a rare parenting-related compliment from her children after meeting Bad Bunny. The American Crime Story star revealed that the singer’s music helped her earn a new level of approval from her kids.

The family attended the singer’s residency opening in Puerto Rico before going to several shows on his international tour.

“And finally my kids came to me and said, ‘Mom, finally you we can say you are cool,'” the 52-year-old recalled while appearing on Hot Ones.

“Thank you, Benito! It took me all these years,” she joked.

Cruz and Bardem Have Been Married for 16 Years

Penélope Cruz reflected on her 16-year marriage to Javier Bardem, saying she continues to discover new things about their relationship. BY: MEGA

Cruz and Bardem marked 16 years of marriage in July. The actors first met while working on the 1992 film Jamón Jamón, but their relationship did not begin until they reunited on the set of Vicky Cristina Barcelona in 2008. They married in July 2010.

During a July interview, Cruz reflected on how their relationship has continued to evolve over the years. “I feel like I’m still learning [in my relationship], you know?” the Academy Award winner admitted. “And I am with somebody that I’ve known for 33 years.”