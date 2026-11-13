Katie Zacharia called Stephen Miller the 'strongest chief of staff choice Donald Trump could have made.' BY: MEGA

Katie Zacharia, who served as White House press secretary for just five days in October, is praising newly appointed White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and calling out critics of President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

In a post on X, Zacharia endorsed Miller’s promotion and suggested that anyone not loyal to the president should be pushed out.

“Stephen Miller is the strongest Chief of Staff choice President Trump could have made, bar none. The coordinated attacks on the people most loyal to the President are not organic. They are deliberate. There are still too many who are not loyal to the President or his agenda. They undermine, leak, and slow-walk. Anyone working against the President or his team should be shown the door— immediately,” she wrote.

Katie Zacharia Accused of Having ‘Zero Self-Awareness’

Stephen Miller took over as White House chief of staff on November 9. BY: MEGA

Social media users quickly pushed back. “Honestly, I feel sorry for you. Posting this verifies that you have absolutely zero self awareness whatsoever,” one critic replied. “You were an absolute train wreck and couldn’t be taken seriously.”

“The fact that you have ‘Former White House Press Secretary’ in your bio is hilarious, considering you lasted five days,” another wrote.

‘This Is Not Trump’s Personal Fan Club’

Stephen Miller has worked for Donald Trump since his first presidential campaign. BY: MEGA

Another user took issue with her emphasis on loyalty. “Katie, this is the United States government, not Trump’s personal fan club,” they wrote. “Sometimes the most valuable person in the room is the one willing to tell the president he’s wrong.”

Stephen Miller’s Promotion Followed a White House Shake-Up

Donald Trump replaced Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller after Republicans lost control of Congress. BY: MEGA

Trump named Miller chief of staff in November, replacing Susie Wiles after Republicans’ midterm losses.

While Zacharia celebrated the move, and has previously urged the administration to “ramp up the deportations,” Democrats view Miller as a deeply polarizing figure whose hardline immigration approach could complicate negotiations with the incoming Democratic majority in Congress.

Katie Zacharia Insists She Isn’t Trying to Get Her Old Job Back

Katie Zacharia called reports that she’s angling to return to the White House ‘utterly fake.’ BY: MEGA

Zacharia left the press secretary job after five days, following a heavily scrutinized first briefing in which reporters complained they were allowed to ask only three questions.

Her post about disloyal staffers comes amid reports that she is angling for a return. The New York Post, citing three sources close to Trump, reported that Zacharia has been working to charm the president and Miller into giving her another shot.

Zacharia pushed back on that report, telling TMZ the claims were “utterly fake” and insisting she remains loyal to the president while supporting his agenda from outside the White House.