The band formed in 2015. BY: SUPPLIED

After years of writing, recording and touring, The Wldlfe — made up of members Jansen Hogan, Carson Hogan and Jack Crane — decided to give themselves some time and freedom to experiment when it came to their next album.

Now, their new album, Revolver, which was released on October 2, is a mix of ’80s rock, Top 40 pop, alternative and indie, while retaining the emotionally direct songwriting and buoyant hooks that have helped the band build a devoted following.

“I think we pride ourselves on trying to do something different every time. I think we felt really, really good about our last record and knew where we kind of wanted to build off of that, and also where we wanted to leave room to explore and try new things, and I think we nailed it,” Jack exclusively tells OK!. “It was really just kind of birthed out of the very first song on the album, this song called ‘Ruby.’ And when Jansen brought that to us, it just felt very different, very fresh, something new for us lyrically as well. So we just wanted to explore that story, and it kind of just led to a 14-song album exploring that story. So, super excited about it.”

The band, which formed in 2015, feel proud of “Ruby” because “it was sort of the catalyst for the record. But I think one of our, I guess, sleeper favorites that kind of became one that we really loved while we were making the album was ‘Delusional,'” says Jansen. “I think it’s a good representation of us in our current form, but also sort of reflective of music that we’ve made in the past. So I think there’s a really good connection there, and we know the fans will love that song as much as we do.”

Pulling From ‘Personal Experiences’

The band is really proud of their latest album. BY: SUPPLIED

While writing music, the band members typically “pull from their own personal experiences,” but since little had changed in their lives since their last record, they decided to take a different approach by “making a story” of their own.

“And it felt like once he got ‘Ruby,’ we used that to kind of build out the rest of the songs,” Carson notes. “And from a sonic standpoint, I think that this time around, we just really wanted to hone in on being a band and using less digital elements, and really focus on the bones of what it means to be a band.”

“We tried to just set a couple instruments in the room and only use those, and not get lost digging through software and samples and all this stuff, and kind of just be forced to be as creative as we can with whatever was right around us,” Jansen adds.

After the band participated in a listening party, “the first question we got asked was, ‘What do you want everybody to feel when they listen to it?’ So we were like, ‘Okay, that’s a big one. So deep,'” Jack recalls. “Honestly, I think the cool thing about music is that it doesn’t have to mean the same thing to everyone. So for us, to some degree, this was a lot about growth, just in terms of our own process and making a record. And we feel like that’s kind of an important part of this record for us. As a fan listening to it, I think we hope that it can just connect in some ways. I think most people, at some point in their life, can relate to at least one of the songs because it’s telling a story that I think a lot of people go through throughout the record. I think that there are songs that kind of are all-encompassing, which is good.”

Interacting With Their Fans

The group is currently on the road. BY: @IAMCARSONHOGAN/INSTAGRAM

It’s also important for the trio to connect with their fanbase, especially when they’re out on the road.

“I think it puts a lot of things into perspective. I think it’s easy to kind of be insulated in our world and feel like we care about this thing a lot, and do other people care as much as we do? No one’s really heard from us before this record rollout in over a year. So you kind of have every thought about that. Do people still care? Do people remember us? And so I think being face-to-face with people and having them tell you how much the music means to them and how much we mean to them… Somebody yesterday who we had never met, they came as a couple and a friend of theirs, and they said they met in line to see us. And so at the very, very end of that exchange, they were like, ‘And also, thank you for this friendship that we now have.’ And I think that is really important for us to experience, and I think that kind of gives an extra layer of validity to what we’re doing. And it’s bigger than us. So I think it’s important to remember that and be reminded of that,” Jack shares.

Jansen says there’s mixed emotions when they finish an album, but for now, he’s taking it all in.

“And I think it’s fun to start the tour and go through the first few shows and see which songs people resonated with the most off the record. But yeah, it feels incredible,” he shares.

Tour Life

The band will be playing in NYC on November 13. BY: @JANSENRHOGAN/INSTAGRAM

With more than 125 million global streams and sold-out shows across North America (including dates with The Band Camino, Flor, Knox, Nightly and COIN), The Wldlfe will also take Revolver on the road this fall with their headline Long Way Home tour, which kicked off on October 17 in Orlando.

“We’re fortunate enough to get to work with a lot of our friends in the crew, and that’s always a blast for us,” Carson adds. “So a lot of post-show dinners, movie nights. It’s a blast. And then getting to play all the new songs for the fans, play all the old songs. For some people, it’s probably their 30th show. For some people, it’s going to be their first. So they’re both equally exciting for us, I think.”

Getting Used to Fame

Jansen recruited his college friends to form a band. BY: @JANSENRHOGAN/INSTAGRAM

After Jansen recruited his college friends to turn his solo acoustic project into a full band, they are still getting used to to the fandom.

“I think day to day, we don’t necessarily notice it. But it’s kind of like when you look back at a picture of you from a decade ago and you’re like, ‘I looked like that?’ Or you see a haircut that you had and you’re like, ‘Why did I ever have that haircut?’ I think it’s kind of like that. We’ve kind of grown in a way where now, when we look back on past versions of ourselves, we’re able to see the growth and the ways that we’ve changed over time, the aspects of the band that we’ve improved on, and just things that have changed over time,” Jack says. “To be honest, we can all go around here, but I think what is really nice about being in a band with the three of us is that the three of us have a very unique experience that’s ours, that we share. And nobody else necessarily knows what it’s like to be, you know, Jansen, Jack, Carson in The Wldlfe, and I think that’s a really special thing. We have a lot of, it seems superficial to some degree, but inside jokes and just funny experiences that we’ve built over a decade of spending so much time together. And I think that’s really special.”

The band will headline at Racket in New York City on November 13. To learn about the tour dates, click here.