Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised new White House chief of staff Stephen Miller. BY: MEGA

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is defending newly appointed White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, calling him a loyal friend who is “actually quite kind behind the scenes.”

In one of her first appearances as an official Fox News contributor, Leavitt told The Faulkner Focus host Harris Faulkner that media portrayals of Miller get him wrong, describing him as a “true believer” in President Donald Trump’s mission to “make America great again.”

Leavitt Called Miller One of Her ‘Dear Friends’



Karoline Leavitt worked alongside Stephen Miller for about seven years. BY: MEGA

Drawing on roughly seven years of working alongside Miller, Leavitt pushed back on critical coverage of the former deputy chief of staff, who was tapped to replace Susie Wiles after Republicans’ midterm losses.

“I think one of the greatest misconceptions you will read about in the fake news today is who Stephen Miller is, what the fake news believes that he is,” she said. “I have worked with Stephen Miller now for years, he is one of my dear friends, he is a loyal person, he is a true believer in the president’s mission to make America great again and he’s actually quite kind behind the scenes.”

“You won’t hear that from the Democrats or the losers in the fake news media, but he’s a great friend and he has a great sense of humor and he is widely respected by the staff who remain in the White House right now,” she continued.

Leavitt Said Miller’s Going To Do ‘A Great Job’



Karoline Leavitt said Stephen Miller will do a ‘great job’ for Donald Trump. BY: MEGA

“So I think he’s going to do a great job for President Trump,” Leavitt concluded.

Trump has offered similar praise. Announcing the appointment, he said, “Stephen’s been with me from the beginning. He gets it. Very good politically.”

Leavitt had already cheered the move on social media, calling Miller “the perfect choice” and saying he would “make the final two years of the President’s term a resounding success.”

Critics Paint a Different Picture

Other former officials have described Stephen Miller very differently. BY: MEGA

Leavitt’s comments contrast with accounts from other former administration officials, Capitol Hill staffers and Democratic lawmakers cited in news reports since Miller’s promotion.

Former Homeland Security official Miles Taylor described Miller as a “ferocious micromanager” who made late-night calls and inserted himself into meetings deep within the federal bureaucracy.

An unnamed official quoted by The Atlantic claimed that Miller routinely yelled at staff during daily conference calls. “He gets on the phone, and he yells at everybody,” the official said. “Nobody is spared from his wrath.”

The Daily Beast reported that former Capitol Hill colleagues don’t hold fond memories of Miller, and that a White House official said, “I don’t know anybody who would consider themselves a friend of Stephen Miller.”

Daily Beast contributor David Rothkopf said a former Trump Cabinet-level official he interviewed called Miller “the biggest a—— I’ve ever met.”

Democrats Plan to Investigate Stephen Miller

Democrats are preparing investigations into Stephen Miller. BY: MEGA

California Rep. Robert Garcia, who is poised to lead the House Oversight Committee, has announced plans to investigate Miller over his role as the architect of the administration’s deportation and immigration enforcement operations.