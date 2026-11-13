ICE deleted claims Rahman was given ample opportunity to drive away. BY: MEGA

ICE has taken the curious step of deleting X posts about Minnesota woman Aliya Rahman, who is suing Immigration and Customs Enforcement for a viral January incident in which agents ripped her from her car and threw her in detention when she was on her way to a doctor’s appointment.

The deletions occurred just days after Rahman sued the agency on eight charges of assault, battery, false arrest and false imprisonment, negligent supervision, and negligence. It is unclear why ICE deleted the posts.

ICE Made Misleading Posts About Aliya Rahman

Rahman is one of several Minnesotans suing the government for actions taken during Operation Metro Surge. BY: MEGA

Rahman, a Bangladeshi American woman, was on her way to a doctor’s appointment on January 13 amid Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota when ICE agents smashed her window and dragged her out of her car. She was then thrown into a detention center where she claims she suffered abuse and neglect at the hands of agents, testifying before Congress that she believes she almost lost her life.

ICE’s deleted posts, which werearchived, contain the agency’s haughty characterization of Rahman’s actions. In the two deleted posts, the agency claimed that video evidence shows ICE officers gave her room to move her vehicle, and they smashed her window when she didn’t comply.

“She remained at the location, continued to impede our officers, and found out the hard way,” the agency wrote in one of the posts.

It’s Unknown If the Deletions Were Legal

Government posts are supposed to be kept up. BY: MEGA

ICE, a branch of the Department of Homeland Security, may have violated the law by deleting the posts, as in most cases, government agencies are not allowed to delete social media uploads. In 2022, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) outlined that “Agencies cannot delete records from a social media platform or from a recordkeeping system without a disposition provided by a NARA-approved records schedule.”

The Department of Homeland Security has not explained why the posts were deleted.

Notably, the agency only deleted posts containing their characterization of the incident. DHS still has other posts gloating about what they did to Rahman, including a January 15 post where the agency described her as an “agitator” who “ignored multiple commands by an officer to move her vehicle away from the scene.”

Rahman’s Lawyers Are Baffled by the Deletions

Rahman’s lawsuit alleged abuse and neglect. BY: MEGA

Rahman’s lawyers did not have an explanation for why ICE’s posts were deleted. Jessica Gingold, a senior counsel at MacArthur Justice Center and one of Rahman’s attorneys, told The Huffington Post that the posts were up for “many, many months, and the harm has been done.”

“It’s not like taking them down without also putting up ‘we were wrong’ is sufficient,” she added.

Gingold also said she had been trying to get DHS to delete misleading posts about Rahman for months without success. They sent the Department of Homeland Security multiple cease and desist letters and never heard back.

When asked by The Huffington Post to comment about why they deleted the posts, DHS replied, “We are aware of the lawsuit and look forward to vigorously defending ourselves in court.”

Minnesotans Seek Justice for Operation Metro Surge Abuses

Rahman has sought accountability for months. BY: MEGA

The Trump administration is facing multiple legal challenges for the actions ICE, Border Patrol and the Department of Homeland Security took during Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota earlier this year.

The family of slain mother Renee Good has sued the agent who shot her, Jonathan Ross. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has sued the Department of Justice for withholding evidence about the killings of Good and Alex Pretti, as well as the shooting of Venezuelan man Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis.

So far, the only immigration agent who has faced public consequences for actions taken during Operation Metro Surge is Christian Castro, who was caught lying about his reasons for shooting into a Minnesota home.