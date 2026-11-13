Tyra Banks reflected on her recent 'Project Runway' clash with Law Roach. BY: MEGA

Tyra Banks said she recognized Law Roach‘s TV aptitude long before their heated disagreement on Project Runway Season 22.

Banks appeared unfazed by the tension and maintains that she was among the first to recognize his potential.

“I saw Law Roach as a star and I gave Law his first chance on television,” she said in an interview.

The supermodel revealed on Thursday, November 12, that she and Roach have not spoken since their on-screen clash.

Tyra Banks Recognized Law Roach’s Television Potential Early

Tyra Banks spotted Law Roach’s television stardom during his celebrity styling days. BY: MEGA

Banks explained that she recognized Roach’s knack through his memorable remarks.

“I told him, ‘You’re a star, because you speak in soundbites,’ and you know how to get people’s attention,” she recalled.

The America’s Next Top Model creator also admitted she has now seen his outspoken personality firsthand.

Laughing off the situation, she added, “He’s very tea, right? I saw that and I’m experiencing it firsthand and I’m enjoying it. What’s good, Law?!”

Tyra Banks Clashed With Law Roach During a Paper Towel Challenge

Tyra Banks and Law Roach disagreed during a Towel challenge on ‘Project Runway Season 22.’ BY: MEGA

Banks and Roach exchanged heated words during the fifth episode of Project Runway Season 22, which aired on August 6.

When the judges were evaluating designs created using paper towels, Roach accused Banks of “overstepping.”

She responded, “No, you’re overstepping. You’re overtalking everybody.”

The exchange continued as the two defended their respective opinions, with Roach emphasizing that fashion was about technique and talent rather than simply creating an over-the-top look.

Banks, however, remained unconvinced, telling him, “You’re making no d— sense.”

Law Roach Dismissed Feud Speculation After His Exchange With Tyra Banks

Law Roach addressed speculation surrounding his ‘Project Runway’ disagreement, saying, ‘There’s no Tyra situation.’ BY: MEGA

Roach previously addressed speculation about his relationship with Banks during the September 2026 Emmy Awards.

“There’s no Tyra situation at all,” he said.

He explained that opinions clashing were part of the judging process.

He said, “I think what I bring to the show is, you know, I’m not afraid to disagree with the judges.”

Roach also pointed out that he argued with other judges, including Heidi Klum and Nina García, saying, “For me, anybody can get the smoke.”

Law Roach Credited Tyra Banks for His First Reality TV Opportunity

Law Roach acknowledged Tyra Banks’ role in launching his TV career, saying, ‘I will always respect her.’ BY: MEGA

Roach previously acknowledged Banks’ influence on his television career during a September appearance on the podcast “Outlaws with TS Madison.”

He recalled, “I started reality TV because of Tyra. Tyra put me on America’s Next Top Model; that was my first reality show.”

He also described Banks as a great producer, noting: “I will always respect her for that.”