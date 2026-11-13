Alabama Barker claimed she's 'gotten no help' from the FBI after the luxury items were stolen by her 'bum' friends. BY: MEGA; @alabamabarker/TikTok

Alabama Barker has called on the FBI for help after accusing her “bum” friends of stealing more than $130,000 worth of luxury items from her home.

The 20-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, said on a TikTok live that despite reaching out to the federal agency, she’s “gotten no help.”

Alabama claimed she tried to confront one of the alleged perpetrators over the phone, though he quickly tried to avoid the conversation.

Alabama Barker Accused ‘Bum’ Friends of Stealing $130,000 Items From Her

Alabama Barker claimed a Birkin bag was stolen, along with several pairs of Chrome Hearts jeans. BY: @alabamabarker/TikTok

As OK! previously reported, Alabama claimed that people she considered close friends allegedly stole more than $130,000 worth of items from her home, including several pairs of her designer jeans and a Birkin bag.

“It’s my stuff, but it’s not the stool. It’s all my Chrome Heart jeans,” she alleged in a since-expired TikTok Story, explaining that a mutual friend had shown her images of the items being listed for sale online. “It’s $20,000 jeans and there’s four pairs.”

Alabama Barker Found Out Her Belongings Were Being Sold Online

Alabama Barker shared screenshots of online listings. BY: @alabamabarker/TikTok

Alabama claimed the individual was attempting to sell a $50,000 Birkin bag that she believed belonged to her. She also realized that a pair of diamond earrings she thought had gone missing some time ago may also have been stolen.

“They steal from people, they’re f—— bums and they flex your money in your face that they have already sold your stuff with. All of my valuables are gone. They had been taking from me for two years,” Alabama alleged. “All of my valuables are gone. I can’t even believe it.”

Alabama Barker Said She ‘Took Care’ of Her Friends ‘Like Family’

Alabama Barker claimed her ‘friends’ knew that she didn’t have cameras in her home. BY: @alabamabarker/TikTok

Alabama appeared emotional as she revealed the news, telling her followers, “I took care of them like they were my family.”

“You knew I didn’t have cameras and you’re sheisty, and you took everything from me,” she continued.

Alabama Barker Allegedly Left Her Friends Alone in Her Home

Alabama Barker alleged that her friends had been stealing from her for two years. BY: @alabamabarker/TikTok

During a livestream, Alabama explained how the alleged thieves may have accessed her belongings. She said she had “invited five” friends over to see her new house before going to the liquor store. When she returned, she told the group she would be spending the night at her dad’s house.

Alabama then left the guests alone at her home. The following day, she said she noticed that several of her designer pieces were missing. “I came back the next morning and my Chrome Hearts is gone,” she stated.

After her livestream, Alabama shared another update, reporting that some of her luxury items may have already been sold.