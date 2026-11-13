The 'Yellowjackets' cast dazzled at the Season 4 Los Angeles premiere. BY: MEGA

The cast of Yellowjackets traded their wilderness survival gear for glamorous red carpet looks.

Stars of the hit Paramount+ with Showtime series stepped out in Los Angeles for the Season 4 premiere, showing off an array of stylish ensembles as they celebrated the show’s return.

From shimmering metallic gowns to sophisticated suits and daring lace details, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Sophie Nélisse and more showed off their fashion choices as they reunited for the special occasion.

See all the standout looks from the Yellowjackets Season 4 premiere below.

Jasmin Savoy Brown and Liv Hewson Reunite on the Red Carpet

Jasmin Savoy Brown and Liv Hewson pose together at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4. BY: MEGA

Jasmin Savoy Brown and Liv Hewson were all smiles as they posed together at the premiere.

Brown rocked a silver-gray embellished top with black trousers, while Hewson opted for an edgy, oversized dark ensemble complete with narrow sunglasses.

The actresses, who portray the younger versions of Taissa Turner and Vanessa Palmer, respectively, wrapped their arms around each other for the cameras.

Sophie Nélisse Sparkles in Silver

Sophie Nélisse sparkles in a fitted silver gown with a high neckline and metallic detailing. BY: MEGA

Nélisse stole the spotlight in a shimmering silver gown featuring a fitted silhouette, cap sleeves and a high neckline.

The actress completed her glamorous look with an elegant updo and soft makeup, allowing her metallic dress to take center stage.

Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter Make It a Date Night

Jason Ritter joined wife Melanie Lynskey on the red carpet. BY: MEGA

Lynskey brought her husband, Jason Ritter, along for the special occasion.

The actress looked chic in a pale pink satin suit layered over a black lace bustier, white Ritter complemented her ensemble in a navy suit, light pink shirt and burgundy tie.

The couple smiled for photographers as they posed together on the red carpet.

Sarah Desjardins Stuns in Strapless Floral Ensemble

Sarah Desjardins shows off a strapless floral look. BY: MEGA

Sarah Desjardins embraced a sophisticated look in a strapless black top adorned with colorful floral embellishments.

The actress, who portrays Callie Sadecki, paired the eye-catching piece with a floor-length black skirt, keeping her accessories minimal as she posed confidently with her hands on her hips.

Jennifer Morrison Keeps It Classic in a Black Minidress

Jennifer Morrison chose an all-black look for the occasion. BY: MEGA

Jennifer Morrison opted for an all-black ensemble featuring a structured minidress with dramatic sleeves and a plunging neckline.

She completed the look with sheer black tights, matching heels and statement earrings, wearing her blonde hair pulled back into a sleek updo.

Christina Ricci Turns Heads in a Strapless White Gown

Christina Ricci stuns in white. BY: MEGA

Ricci delivered one of the evening’s most striking looks in a strapless white gown featuring a sculpted neckline and dramatic draping.

The actress, who portrays adult Misty Quigley, accessorized with a black clutch, colorful statement jewelry and long green earrings, while her signature dark bangs framed her face.

Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse Pose Together

Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse, who portray different versions of the same character, posed together on the red carpet. BY: MEGA

Lynskey and Nélisse, who portray the adult and teenage versions of Shauna Shipman, reunited for a sweet red carpet moment.

The actresses posed side by side, showing off their contrasting looks as Lynskey rocked her pale pink suit and Nélisse dazzled in her metallic silver gown.

Their appearance highlighted the show’s unique storytelling, which follows the surviving members of a high school soccer team across two different timelines.

Yellowjackets returns for its fourth and final season on Friday, November 20, exclusively on Paramount+ with the premium plan. Previous seasons are available to stream now.