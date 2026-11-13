Donald Trump praised scandal-plagued Jensen Huang following his resignation as NVIDIA chief over several affairs. BY: MEGA

President Donald Trump praised outgoing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as “a legend” on Truth Social shortly after Huang resigned on Thursday, November 12.

Huang stepped down from the company he co-founded following revelations of two extramarital affairs, including one with a businesswoman suspected by U.S. intelligence of being a Chinese spy.

In his Thursday post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that Huang had “done a fantastic job” and suggested former Apple CEO Tim Cook as his successor.

Trump Called Huang ‘an Honorable Guy’

Trump called Huang a ‘fine person.’ BY: MEGA

“NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place — TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!” Trump wrote.

“I have not spoken to him about it. I just know he’s a fine person, but you never know what is going on,” Trump, who was allegedly told about the affairs earlier, told reporters on Sunday, November 8, adding, “I hope everything’s fine there. He’s done such an incredible job.”

“I think he’s an honorable guy. I think he probably has an excuse for it. You have to hear it. No, you can’t do that with people,” Trump said. “He’s done an amazing job for our country. You know, we have the hottest country anywhere in the world. We have the highest stock market.”

Trump Reportedly Called Huang and Told Him to Fight for His Job

The POTUS said Huang was ‘going through h—.’ BY: MEGA

According to The New York Times, Trump called Huang on Tuesday, November 10, to urge him to fight for his job before the resignation.

In a Thursday interview with sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, reported by Forbes, Trump said he had spoken with Huang again on Wednesday and described him as “going through h—,” particularly regarding the personal toll on his wife and family.

Trump told Smith that whether Huang should have resigned depended on whether the woman involved — Alice Huang (no relation), an executive at the Singapore-based Nvidia customer Megaspeed — was actually a spy.

Huang Apologized to His Employees for Being Unfaithful to His Wife of 40 Years

Huang apologized to his employees as reports of more extramarital affairs emerged. BY: MEGA

Trump said he did not know whether that had been determined yet, though he believes Jensen will “end up on his feet.”

Jensen apologized to employees over the weekend for being unfaithful to his wife of more than 40 years.

Media reports subsequently revealed a second extramarital affair with Kimberly Powell, a Nvidia vice president who reported to him.

An Interim CEO Has Been Named While Nvidia Searches for a Permanent Replacement

Huang’s affair with a woman purported to be a Chinese spy has sparked a national security scandal. BY: MEGA

Nvidia named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while its board searches for a permanent replacement.

Meanwhile, CP24reports that lawmakers from both parties have called for congressional inquiries and briefings regarding potential national security risks and what the administration knew about Jensen’s ties to the suspected spy.