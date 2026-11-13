Uma Thurman said she finally feels free from the intense expectations she placed on herself as a young Hollywood star. BY: MEGA

Uma Thurman is embracing a newfound sense of freedom after decades in Hollywood.

The 56-year-old actress, who rose to fame in films such as Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, recently reflected on the intense expectations she placed on herself early in her career and how her perspective has changed with age.

After years of feeling like nothing she accomplished was ever enough, Thurman said she’s finally learning to let go.

Uma Thurman Opens Up About the Pressure of Being a Young Star

The ‘Pulp Fiction’ actress admitted that nothing ever felt good enough during the early years of her career. BY: MEGA

In a recent interview, Thurman admitted that she spent much of her younger years being overly critical of herself.

“I used to apply so much pressure on myself,” the actress confessed.

“Nothing was ever good enough,” she continued, reflecting on the impossible standards she once tried to meet.

Looking back, Thurman recognizes how exhausting that mindset could be.

“It’s kind of unbearable to be like that,” she acknowledged.

Now, with decades of experience behind her, the Hollywood veteran has developed a different approach to both her career and her personal life.

“I feel freed up,” she declared.

Uma Thurman Has Spent Decades in the Spotlight

Uma Thurman has enjoyed a decades-long Hollywood career, including her iconic role as the Bride in ‘Kill Bill.’ BY: MEGA

Thurman began modeling as a teenager before transitioning into acting, eventually becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognizable leading ladies.

Her breakout performance in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film Pulp Fiction earned her an Academy Award nomination and helped establish her as a major star.

She later reunited with Tarantino for Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Kill Bill: Vol. 2, portraying the revenge-driven assassin Beatrix Kiddo.

The action-packed films became defining moments in her career, with Thurman’s portrayal of the Bride remaining one of her most recognizable roles.

However, the actress’ recent reflections suggest that achieving professional success didn’t necessarily mean she felt satisfied with herself at the time.

Uma Thurman Continues to Take on New Roles

The 56-year-old stars as Charley in the Paramount+ series ‘Dexter: Resurrection.’ BY: MEGA

Rather than stepping away from Hollywood, Thurman has continued exploring different characters and projects.

The actress joined the cast of Dexter: Resurrection, playing Charley, a former Special Operations officer who works as head of security for billionaire Leon Prater.

The role marked another addition to a career that has spanned everything from romantic comedies and dramas to action thrillers and television.

Her continued work demonstrates that she remains active in the industry, even as her relationship with the pressures of fame has evolved.

Uma Thurman Is Embracing a New Chapter at 56

Uma Thurman said she’s ready to embrace new acting opportunities now that her children are older. BY: MEGA

Away from the cameras, Thurman is also a mother-of-three.

She shares daughter Maya Hawke and son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke with ex-husband Ethan Hawke, as well as daughter Luna with former partner Arpad Busson.

Maya has followed in her parents’ footsteps, building an acting career of her own with projects including Stranger Things.