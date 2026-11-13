Ashley St. Clair accused Dan Scavino's wife of cheating. BY: MEGA

Ashley St. Clair made sweeping claims about Dan Scavino’s marriage.

The former conservative influencer alleged that the White House Deputy Chief of Staff’s wife had been unfaithful in past relationships in a November 12 Instagram Story.

St. Clair reacted to an X post made by conservative podcaster Katie Miller, claiming former MAGA ally Miles Taylor cheated on his wife.

Ashley St. Clair’s Allegations

Ashley St. Clair made sweeping accusations on her Instagram Story. BY: @ASC.SYS/INSTAGRAM

“Miles Taylor cheated on his wife with the Secretary’s Executive Assistant while he was Deputy Chief of Staff of the Department of Homeland Security,” Miller wrote.

St. Clair fired back at Miller, whose husband, Stephen Miller, was just appointed Chief of Staff.

“OK, Katie,” she began. “Dan Scavino’s wife cheated on her husband to be with him. He then personally petitioned Trump to get her a job at the State Department she has ZERO qualifications for.”

‘Screwing the Whole Arts Department’

Ashley St. Clair claimed Dan Scavino helped his wife get a job. BY: MEGA

“And now her bestie, Jenni Parido, was appointed and is screwing the whole arts department,” Ashley added.

Dan’s wife, Erin Scavino, serves as the Director of Art in Embassies at the U.S. Department of State. The pair tied the knot earlier this year at a ceremony.

“You know, the couple whose wedding you attended at Mar-a-Lago?” Ashley asked Katie.

Ashley went on to allege that Erin had not only cheated on her first husband with Dan, but with several other people.

‘I Would Know’

Ashley St. Clair said she ‘would know’ the truth about the allegations. BY: @ASC.SYS/INSTAGRAM

“And that was on top of all of the other affairs she had,” she added. “With men and women. I would know.”

She signed off the scathing message with a kissy face, writing: “Have a nice day, Katie!”

Ashley first gained attention online after revealing that Elon Musk fathered her youngest son. She accused the tech billionaire of trying to force her to sign a $40 million non-disclosure agreement “labeled as a child support agreement” but refused.

She has been a frequent critic of him and the Republican Party, even speaking out against her ex in a new documentary titled Musk.

Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk’s Relationship

Elon Musk fathered Ashley St. Clair’s second child. BY: MEGA

“It’s very difficult to see the architecture that is Elon’s world when you’re dropped in,” Ashley alleged in the film. “You see just enough that you think you’re seeing the whole picture and you don’t ask any other questions.”

Ashley also hit back at billionaires following the sweeping wins for Democrats in the midterm elections earlier this month.

“Billionaires do not care about you,” read a T-shirt she posed in following the victories.

“I am really optimistic that there has essentially been a referendum on class consciousness here,” she later commented. “There are a lot of people who are very upset about what’s happening.”