Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders decried 'the libs' on 'The View' after a contentious interview. BY: MEGA

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders criticized The View co-hosts on social media following a heated debate over immigration during her Monday, November 9, appearance on the daytime talk show.

Sanders posted a clip of the segment on social media, writing, “I was not going to allow the libs on ABC’s @TheView to rewrite history about [Joe] Biden’s border catastrophe.

Sanders Was on ‘The View’ Promoting Her New Book



Sanders was on ‘The View’ to promote her new book but faced tough questions instead. BY: THEVIEW/YOUTUBE

Sanders appeared on the program to promote her new book, Unapologetic: Clarity and Conviction in a World Gone Crazy, and discuss her recent reelection victory in Arkansas.

Tension escalated during a discussion on President Donald Trump’s recent 60 Minutes interview, in which he remarked that some of his deportation policies had been “too tough.”

Sanders stated that Trump was “exactly right to secure our border and put an intense focus on violent, criminal illegals.”

Tensions Flared Over Sanders’ Crass Description of Immigrants



‘The View’ panelists pushed back on Sanders’ framing of immigrants as ‘illegals’ and ‘criminals.’ BY: THEVIEW/YOUTUBE

She also noted that Trump was right to be reflective about cracking down on certain individuals, while arguing that the broader immigration system is broken and requires a secure border before bipartisan reforms can happen.

Co-host Sunny Hostin questioned how Trump’s reflective comments could be reconciled with elevating advisor Stephen Miller.

‘The View’ Hosts Pushed Back on Sanders’ Framing of Immigrants as Criminals



Sanders has been a major Donald Trump loyalist since she served as his press secretary during his first term. BY: MEGA

“I have to stop you there,” Republican panelist Ana Navarro said, notiing, “the majority of the people being detained and deported do not have violent criminal [records].”

Sanders pushed back against Navarro’s interruption, telling the panelist, “No, you’re not going to twist my words around.”

She also cited the case of Jennifer Ann Morton, an Arkansas pediatric nurse who was killed in a drunk-driving crash by an undocumented immigrant who had previously been deported under the Trump administration before returning during the Biden administration.

Sanders Took to Social Media to Rebuke ‘The View’ Hosts



Sanders claimed ‘The View’ hosts were trying to rewrite history. BY: THEVIEW/YOUTUBE

Hostin chastised Sanders by telling her that “people aren’t illegal, they’re undocumented.”

“Actually, if you break the law, that’s the definition of illegal,” Sanders sneered, as Hostin repeated her previous statement, saying, “People are not illegal. They may commit crimes, but they’re not illegal.”