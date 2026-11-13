Ben Stiller reflected on his friendship with Robert De Niro. BY: MEGA

Ben Stiller has nothing but admiration forRobert De Niro, even after more than two decades of working together.

The actor recently praised his longtime costar‘s personality as they reunited for Focker-In-Law, the fourth installment of the Meet the Parents franchise.

“I look at Bob and he’s so vivacious and young. He really is still just Bob,” Stiller said.

De Niro Is a ‘Generous Guy’

Stiller explained De Niro is as ‘warm’ as he was years ago. BY: MEGA

During a conversation with Extra at the film’s New York City premiere, Stiller opened up about his friendship with De Niro.

The Zoolander star said De Niro remains the “same person he met” while filming the original movie.

Stiller spoke highly of his costar, describing him as “so warm and so sweet and so loyal.”

He also said that De Niro is “such a generous guy.”

Growing Older With the Character ‘Is Crazy’

Stiller expressed gratitude for being able to play Greg again and experiencing the changes in his life. BY: MEGA

Stiller said coming back to the franchise let him age alongside Greg Focker.

In the 2000 film, Greg was nervous meeting his girlfriend Pam’s father, Jack Byrnes (De Niro). Now, in Focker-In-Law, the roles are switched as Greg’s own son brings home a girlfriend.

He described the role reversal as “weird” and “crazy.”

De Niro Reflects on Reuniting With the Cast

De Niro felt ‘good’ about returning to the franchise. BY: MEGA

De Niro opined on reuniting with his costars during the film premiere.

“Time had passed, but it’s good to get back with everybody, especially when you’re happy about the script,” he told People.

“The director Hamburg is terrific, great sense of comedy. So it was all good. Everything worked very nicely for us,” De Niro added.

The returning ensemble includes Teri Polo,Blythe Danner and Owen Wilson, whileBeanie Feldstein and Eduardo Franco join the franchise for its latest chapter.

Ariana Grande Steps in as Olivia

Grande secured the role of Olivia Jones in the movie. BY: MEGA

Ariana Grandehas also joined the cast as Olivia Jones, the woman who falls for Greg and Pam’s son, Henry.

Stiller reflected on working with Grande.

“She just has something in terms of an innate sense of, as an actor, how to make a scene come alive and be specific, and she just shines through,” he said.

“And she’s funny, she has a great sense of humor, and she’s just so much fun to work with. She’s got something very special,” he added.

Stiller said he “loved” working with Grande, noting that his fellow cast members also spoke highly of her.