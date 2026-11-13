Pete Davidson's praise for Elsie Hewitt's efforts during their daughter's first Halloween offered a glimpse into their cooperative approach to raising Scottie. BY: MEGA; @ELSIE/INSTAGRAM

Pete Davidson praised his ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt for her role in their daughter‘s first Halloween celebration, offering a rare glimpse into their co-parenting relationship six months after their split.

“We had a great time,” Davidson told Jimmy Fallon during his November 9 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He credited Hewitt with taking charge of their daughter’s costume, adding she handled “the whole wardrobe.”

“She crushed it,” he said.

Davidson Discussed Scottie’s First Halloween

Pete Davidson revealed he and Elsie Hewitt planned their daughter’s Tony Soprano costume before she was born. BY: @ELSIE/INSTAGRAM

Davidson reflected on the former couple’s Halloween celebration, which took place on October 31 as they marked their 10-month-old daughter Scottie‘s first spooky season.

The family chose costumes inspired by The Sopranos, with Scottie dressed as Tony Soprano, Davidson portraying Paulie Walnuts and Hewitt taking on the role of Christopher Moltisanti.

Davidson explained that the idea had not been a last-minute decision. “Before she was even born me and Elsie were like, ‘We gotta,'” he said. “Because her hair’s gonna grow. She’s got the perfect Tony hair, because she has no hair. It’s the only year we could.”

He Praised Hewitt Again at a Las Vegas Event

Davidson also spoke about the Halloween costumes while attending the November 6 grand opening of The Corner Store at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

“Elsie and I both thought it was a great idea,” he said of dressing Scottie as Soprano. “But I got to give it to Elsie — she killed it. She made it all really cool.”

During the same appearance, Davidson revealed that fatherhood had brought out a more emotional side of him.

The comedian joked he could now “cry at anything all the time” before hilariously adding, “And commercials. Commercials make me cry now.”

Davidson Previously Called Scottie ‘My Whole Life’

Pete Davidson revealed that becoming a father shifted his priorities, making time with Scottie more important than career success or public perception. BY: MEGA; @ELSIE/INSTAGRAM

In a September interview, Davidson confessed that becoming a father had changed how he viewed his career and personal priorities.

“Scottie is my whole life,” he gushed, explaining that before becoming a parent, he had been more concerned with his work and how other people perceived him.

“As soon as I saw her for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh my God, none of this f—— matters at all. It’s a job,'” the comedian recalled. “If I get to do cool stuff, great; if not, cool, I get to be home more with my kid.”

Davidson and Hewitt Confirmed Their Co-Parenting Arrangement in July

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt publicly confirmed their commitment to cooperative co-parenting, emphasizing that Scottie’s well-being remained their priority. BY: MEGA; @ELSIE/INSTAGRAM

On July 31, Davidson and Hewitt publicly confirmed they were raising their baby together following their separation.

“We are cooperatively co-parenting our daughter whose well-being remains our top priority, and we are fully committed to working together to give her love from both of us,” the former couple said in a joint statement.

The statement came two months after their May split, around seven months after Scottie’s birth.