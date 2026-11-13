DJ Khaled opened up about how he lost 90 pounds with the help of GLP-1 medication. BY: MEGA; @DJKHALED/INSTAGRAM

DJ Khaled is opening up about his impressive weight loss journey and the lifestyle changes that helped him get healthier for his family.

‘I Have to Do My Part’

DJ Khaled revealed that he lost ‘75 pounds and 25 percent’ of his body weight after starting Wegovy about a year ago. BY: @DJKHALED/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

In a new interview, the rapper revealed that he turned to GLP-1 medication to help shed pounds after previously weighing between “295, 300 pounds.” He now weighs between “200 and 212 lbs” and said the transformation has given him a new outlook on his health.

“We live for our kids and our kids make us live. So, I have to do my part,” he told People.

The 50-year-old musician eventually spoke with his doctor about starting Wegovy, a GLP-1 medication, after realizing he needed additional support to reach his goals.

“The motivation was there, the inspiration was there, working out and trying to eat better, but I needed help,” the “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker said, explaining that he had to “keep it real with myself.”

DJ Khaled Credits Wegovy for His Weight Loss

The rapper said his children motivated him to take his health more seriously and make lasting lifestyle changes. BY: MEGA

The record producer credits Wegovy with helping him lose 75 pounds and 25 percent of his body weight since starting the medication a year ago. Although he still has a personal goal in mind, he’s pleased with how far he’s come and doesn’t feel the need to rush the process.

“I would love to get to 200 pounds,” he stated.

Along with medication, Khaled has made physical activity a bigger part of his daily routine.

“I fell in love with golf, I love the game so much,” he said, sharing that he heads to the course at 8 a.m., up to six times a week, to play 18 holes.

Rather than riding around in a golf cart, he walks the entire course, where “I get over 10,000 steps a day.”

“It is an incredible workout,” Khaled stated.

“I’m just way healthier. I’ve got more energy. I’m more motivated to do everything,” he added. “I wasn’t saying all that when I was bigger. Of course, I was happy — my doctor always told me I was a Rolls-Royce with junk in the trunk. And now, he’s saying, ‘You need to be studied, that’s how healthy you are.’”

DJ Khaled’s Health Wake-Up Call

DJ Khaled now plays ‘18 holes of golf up to six times a week’ and walks the entire course to stay active. BY: MEGA

Khaled’s decision to make a major change came after a moment onstage left him concerned about his physical condition.

The “Lean Back” singer recalled struggling to get back on his feet during a performance in October 2025.

“There’s a part of my show where I get on my knees and give thanks and show my gratitude,” Khaled recalled. “So, I get on my knees … but I remember I couldn’t really get up.”

The incident also caught the attention of people close to him.

“One of my friends was coming to me like, ‘Yo, you were breathing hard.’ Then, ten minutes later, somebody else told me the same thing,” he shared, adding that another friend called the following day.

“I said, alright, hold up … I gotta step my game up. I gotta get my mind right. We can’t have this,” he added.

DJ Khaled Opened Up About His Changing Body

The musician’s decision to change came after he struggled to stand up during a performance in October 2025. BY: MEGA

His progress has also become noticeable in his everyday life, particularly when it comes to shopping for clothes.

“I used to be 3, 4X. Now, I’m like a 2X, 1X. I used to have to get everything tailored. Now I’m buying clothes off the rack,” Khaled claimed.

The “I’m on One” rapper also wants to be more open about his experience with GLP-1 medication, especially as conversations surrounding the treatment continue to grow.

“I love to put smiles on people’s faces. I love putting good energy out there. I love representing, staying in the light. And if it’s something good and something great and something that’s gonna help you progress — and when we’re talking about health — why not share it?” Khaled explained.

“I think that’s the right thing to do,” he continued.