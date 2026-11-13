Arnold Schwarzenegger said Donald Trump called him many times to ask for his endorsement in 2016. BY: MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed Donald Trump personally called him multiple times during the 2016 presidential campaign to ask for his endorsement and help on the campaign trail. Schwarzenegger shared these details during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, November 11.

Schwarzenegger stated that he and Trump were “very good friends” and had a strong personal relationship before Trump entered politics.

During their phone calls, Trump asked Schwarzenegger to campaign alongside him to help “bridge the divide” in American politics.

Schwarzenegger Turned Down Trump’s Request to Endorse Him



The ‘Terminator’ star told Trump they could remain friends, but that he did not support his political platform. BY: MEGA

The Terminator icon turned down the request, telling Trump that while he wanted to remain friends, he could not support his platform.

The former California governor cited climate change and pollution as the main reasons for his refusal.

Schwarzenegger, 79, recalled telling Trump that he had worked on environmental issues for years and could not ignore the global threat of pollution.

The ‘Terminator’ Star Called Trump ‘a Wet Little Noodle’



Schwarzenegger has been vocally critical of Trump over the years, calling him a ‘wet little noodle’ after he cowered to Russian President Vladimir Putin. BY: MEGA

Schwarzenegger recounted declining to endorse Trump in 2016 due to fundamental disagreements, telling him, “Donald, I’d like to be your friend. But it happens to be that there are certain things that you stand for… that I don’t believe in, like for instance the environment,” and noting that pollution claims seven million lives.

The actor has criticized his former pal on multiple occasions since then.

Condemning Trump’s “both sides” response to the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017, Schwarzenegger declared, “there are not two sides to bigotry and there are not two sides to hatred.”

Following Trump’s joint appearance with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, Schwarzenegger criticized Trump for standing there “like a little wet noodle, like a little fanboy” and compromising U.S. intelligence.

‘A Failed Leader’



The actor condemned Trump as a ‘failed leader’ in the wake of the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection. BY: MEGA

In a January 2021 video message following the Capitol insurrection, Schwarzenegger delivered a sharp rebuke of Trump’s post-election conduct, calling him “a failed leader” who “will go down in history as the worst President ever,” accusing him of attempting “a coup by misleading people with lies.”

Despite declining to support Trump in 2016 — and later endorsing Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in 2024 — Schwarzenegger emphasized to USA TODAY that he still identifies as a traditional Republican.

Ahead of the 2024 election, Schwarzenegger expressed readiness to move past Trump’s era, remarking in a November 2022 FOX 11 interview that Trump’s political presence is “the past,” and telling CNN in June 2023 that he was unconcerned about a potential second term because “I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

A Reagan Republican



Schwarzenegger identfies as a Reagan Repubican and vehemently rejects Trump’s ideology. BY: MEGA

He pointed to the environmental records of past Republican leaders, noting Ronald Reagan established the California Air Resources Board and Richard Nixon created the Environmental Protection Agency.

Schwarzenegger also reiterated his view that Democrats and Republicans must work together to solve major issues like immigration, healthcare, and the national debt.