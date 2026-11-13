Following his conviction and imprisonment, new allegations have emerged against Russell Brand. BY: MEGA

Six additional women have come forward with lurid and disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct and predatory behavior against comedian Russell Brand. The claims were published on Thursday, November 12, following an investigation by The Times and The Sunday Times, after Brand began a 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence for r— and sexual assault.

The newspapers reported they could not publish these accounts earlier to avoid prejudicing Brand’s criminal trial. Most of the women contacted journalists shortly after the initial September 2023 joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Key claims from the newly published report and a related Netflix documentary titled Russell Brand: Open Secret include many explosive details.

The Woman Revealed Lurid Details About Encounters With Brand

Six more women have detailed disturbing encounters with Brand. BY: MEGA

One woman, referred to as “Alex,” alleged Brand had s– with her without a condom despite her repeatedly saying “no” and asking him to stop because it was painful. She claimed he apologized afterward.

Another woman, called “Emily” in the documentary, stated she begged Brand to stop when he refused to wear protection.

A woman identified as “Zoe” told The Times that Brand became annoyed when she arrived late to his hotel, grabbed her by the throat and digitally penetrated her without consent.

One Encounter Allegedly Happened While Brand Was in a Relationship With His Current Wife

One woman said her encounter with Brand took place while he was in a relationship with his current wife, Laura. BY: MEGA

In 2015, a woman working at a London venue frequented by Brand alleged that a member of his staff lured her into an unlit accessible toilet, where Brand grabbed her. This reportedly occurred while the comedian was in a relationship with his now-wife, Laura.

In 2013, a fan in her late 20s alleged that Brand handled her roughly and pushed his hand down her pants after she met him following a performance at The Chapel.

A woman who won a music competition in 2006 and appeared on Brand’s show claimed he became angry when she refused his demand to lick a toilet seat at his home.

The New Reports Emerged Days After Band Was Convicted and Jailed

A jury found Brand guilty on one count of r— and three counts of sexual assault. BY: MEGA

The new reports emerged days after Brand’s four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.

On November 5, a jury found the 51-year-old guilty of one count of r— and three counts of sexual assault involving four women between 2004 and 2009.

He was acquitted of two additional r— charges and one count of attempted indecent assault. On Monday, November 9, Judge Justice Bennathan sentenced Brand to 10 years and six months in prison, describing him as a “sexual predator.”

Brand Has Consistently Denied the Allegations

The comedian has denied the allegations against him.

He is being held at HMP Wandsworth. The Metropolitan Police confirmed following the verdict that detectives are actively investigating separate r— allegations from two further women and are assessing new information received during and after the trial.

Brand has consistently denied non-consensual sexual activity throughout his legal proceedings.

According to The Guardian, his legal representatives did not respond to requests for comment on the latest six allegations before publication.