Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky has their property broken into. BY: MEGA

Police are investigating Chris Hemsworth’s Australian mansion.

Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, allegedly had three cars stolen from their property by masked intruders on Wednesday, November 11.

Police reports have suggested that the alleged robbers broke into their estate at Broken Head in the early hours of the morning.

Elsa Pataky Heard Commotion

Elsa Pataky was home when the intruders arrived. BY: MEGA

Pataky was allegedly home at the time and awoke at around two in the morning to the sound of their family dogs barking.

The 50-year-old actress and model, however, thought nothing of the ruckus, only learning that intruders had been at her home the following morning.

Pataky allegedly checked the family’s security footage to find that four men had allegedly entered their estate the night before.

3 Vehicles Stolen

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky had three of their vehicles stolen. BY: MEGA

Per reports, they appeared to be wearing balaclavas over their faces, and two of them wielded knives.

The individuals had seemingly scaled the front fence of the home before heading to the garage and swiping three family vehicles, each of which had their keys inside.

They were a BYD, a Ram and a Ford Raptor utility vehicle.

Hemsworth, 43, and Pataky then called the police to begin an investigation.

‘No Injuries Were Reported’

No injuries were reported after the break-in at Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s home. BY: MEGA

“Officers attended and were told four unknown people had entered the property and stolen three vehicles earlier that day,” the police report alleged. “No injuries were reported.”

The cars have since been recovered hours away from the residence as the investigation is ongoing.

“All of the cars have been seized for forensic examination, and inquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police,” investigators said.

It’s unknown whether Hemsworth and their children, daughter India Rose, 14, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 12, were home at the time of the break-in.

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky’s Life in Australia

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky married in 2010 and share three children. BY: MEGA

Pataky and Hemsworth began dating in 2010 and tied the knot later that year.

The family settled down for a quieter life in Australia in 2015 after years in the spotlight.

“It was right around the time my boys were born, and we kind of were set up in L.A. and not enjoying it,” Hemsworth said on the “Smartless” podcast earlier this year. “Nothing was shooting there. We were filming kind of everywhere else.”

He admitted that his family didn’t love the constant swarm of media in Los Angeles, Calif., noting that their move across the world turned out to be “the greatest decision.”

“It feels like summer all year round where we live,” he said in another interview. “We got a big plot of land, a farm with horses, and our kids surf and fish and ride motorbikes all day. And we pretty much do the same.”