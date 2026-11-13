Donald Trump is certain he'd beat Barack Obama in a new presidential election. BY: MEGA

President Donald Trump stated on Thursday, November 12, that he would “easily” beat former President Barack Obama in a hypothetical third-term presidential election. Trump made the comments during a White House interview with sports commentator Stephen A. Smith for his podcast, “Straight Shooter.”

When Smith asked if he was implying he would defeat Obama in a head-to-head race, Trump responded, “Yeah, I think I’d beat him easily, yeah.”

Trump characterized his Democratic predecessor as “highly overrated” and stated he did not think Obama was a “good president,” calling him a “divider.”

Scholarly surveys of presidential historians and political scientists generally place Obama in the upper tier (frequently around 10th place) and Trump near the bottom of U.S. president rankings.

Trump Said He Was Someone Who ‘Brings People Together’

Trump thinks he’s a person who unites rather than divides. BY: MEGA

When Smith asked what he would classify himself as, Trump described himself as “a person that brings people together” through economic success.

To support his claim, Trump pointed to his own electoral totals, stating he received “many more votes” than Obama and holds all-time vote records in large states like Texas and Florida.

In the 2024 presidential election, Trump won the popular vote with 77,304,290 votes, whereas Obama received 62,611,250 votes in his 2012 re-election.

A Barack Obama-Donald Trump Matchup Is Purely Hypothetical

Though an Obama-Trump matchup is strictly hypothetical, many would love to see it play out. BY: MEGA

A matchup between Trump and Obama is strictly hypothetical. The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution prohibits any person from being elected president more than twice. Obama served two terms from 2009 to 2017, and Trump is currently serving his second non-consecutive term after serving from 2017 to 2021 and returning to office in January 2025.

The interview took place shortly after the midterm elections, in which Democrats won control of both the House and Senate. Trump argued during the sit-down that the Republican losses did not reflect his personal political strength because his name was not on the ballot despite advising Republicans to vote as if it were.

Smith later remarked that he was “shocked” by Trump’s comments regarding Obama, describing the president as “dogged” in how he views himself.

‘Oh My Lord’

Trump called Obama, frequently cited in top ten lists of the most popular American presidents, ‘overrated.’ BY: MEGA

Across X and Instagram, users widely shared video clips highlighting Smith’s facial expression and immediate exclamation of “Oh my lord” when Trump called Obama “highly overrated.”

Some commenters criticized Smith for hosting the sit-down at the White House in the first place, characterizing the dynamic as Smith “kissing the ring.”

Trump critics dismissed his prediction as “deluded” and argued that Obama — or even Michelle Obama — would “crush” the current president in a head-to-head race.

Barack Obama Successfully Campaigned for Winning Democrats in the Midterms

The notion of Obama being a divider made many laugh and gasp. BY: MEGA

Republicans Against Trump amplified the clip while pointing out the irony of Donald claiming he would win easily just days after Republicans suffered major losses in the midterm elections — a cycle in which Barack successfully campaigned for winning Democratic Senate candidates like Sherrod Brown and Abdul El-Sayed.