Carson Daly revealed he once tattooed an ex-girlfriend's name on his ankle after a night of drinking. BY: MEGA

Carson Daly is opening up about a night of drinking that led to a permanent mistake.

“I did have one ex-girlfriend’s name tattooed on my ankle,” he revealed while discussing Pete Davidson‘s tattoo removal journey on the November 12 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.

Daly’s New Girlfriend Wanted the Tattoo Gone

Carson Daly revealed that most of his 15 tattoos carry personal meaning, including tributes to his grandfather, the September 11 attacks and his children. BY: MEGA

Daly revealed that he typically puts a lot of thought into his body art. “I have like 15 tattoos, and they’re all very personal,” he declared.

“My grandfather was a Green Beret. His whole green beret is here,” continued the television personality, pointing at one of his arms. “I have a 9/11 tattoo. I’ve got my daughters, my son, my family. So, I have all stuff that I’ll never remove.”

The former girlfriend’s name, however, eventually had to disappear after he started dating someone new. “That’s gotta go. Like, first things first, that name on your ankle’s gotta go,” Daly recalled the woman telling him.

The Cover-Up Became a Crab Claw

Carson Daly had the ex-girlfriend’s name covered with a tattoo of a crab claw emerging from a pocketknife. BY: MEGA

The veteran NBC broadcaster was getting another tattoo in Hell’s Kitchen, NYC, when he remembered the old name still needed covering. He had already spent about six hours in the chair when he asked the artists to take care of it.

“I told my guys, ‘Oh my God, I forgot. You’ve got to just do something with the ex,'” he narrated.

One artist had an idea of his own. About an hour later, Daly saw the result.

“Now I have a crab claw coming out of a pocketknife,” Daly reported. “It’s a crab. Let me say that again. It’s a crab claw coming out of a pocketknife, and it’s a cover-up.”

Daly Was Drunk When He Got the Original Tattoo

Carson Daly confessed he got the regrettable tattoo while drunk during a night out in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. BY: MEGA

When Jenna Bush Hager pointed out that the TRL alum probably never expected the relationship to end when he got the tattoo, the seasoned radio and TV presenter explained how it happened.

“I was drunk in the Jersey Shore. I was in Seaside Heights. I remember like it was yesterday,” he admitted.

Hager joked his Friday nights had changed considerably since those days. Daly played along, saying, “I’m a newsman now. I’m an anchorman.”

Daly Has Warned His Children About Tattoos

Carson Daly said he teaches his children to think carefully before getting tattoos to avoid regretting their choices later. BY: MEGA

The conversation turned to whether Daly’s children had ever expressed interest in getting inked. “Have they ever said, like, ‘Should I get a tat, Dad?'” Hager inquired.

Daly replied that they had not shown much interest yet, however, he has discussed the lasting nature of tattoos with them.

“I think they all know that, like, if you’re going to do something like that, it’s permanent and it has to really mean something,” the four-time Primetime Emmy winner remarked. “Otherwise, you too might have a crab claw.”

Hager wondered if he was still planning to have the design changed into something more meaningful, but Daly wasn’t interested.

“No, I’m done with all that,” said the 53-year-old, adding that he now views the crab claw as a nod to his zodiac sign since he’s a Cancer.