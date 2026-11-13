Julianne Hough laughed at brother Derek's reaction to Carrie Ann Inaba's 'incest' ‘DWTS’ comment. BY: MEGA

Julianne Hough couldn’t help but laugh after her brother Derek Hough delivered a cheeky response to an awkward moment on Dancing With the Stars.

The professional dancer and co-host poked fun at her sibling on Instagram after he weighed in on Carrie Ann Inaba‘s unexpected remark about contestants Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach during the show’s Grammy Night episode.

The exchange happened after Ezra and Daniella performed an intimate Argentine tango to a remix of Beyoncé‘s “Crazy in Love.”

Throughout Season 35, the dance partners have described their connection as more sibling-like than romantic, making Carrie Ann’s choice of words all the more hilarious.

Derek Hough Reacted to Carrie Ann Inaba’s Awkward Remark

Julianne Hough poked fun at her brother, Derek, after his reaction to Carrie Ann Inaba’s awkward comment during ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ BY: MEGA

Following the performance, Carrie Ann praised the pair’s chemistry but made a comment that quickly caught everyone’s attention.

“That was by far the hardest dance you’ve done so far. Am I right?” Carrie Ann, 58, said from the judges’ table. “What you displayed here with your balance and the ganchos and the boleos. The way you were able to stay so centered on yourselves while also delivering the story that I want so much with this dance.”

“The intimacy. Turning your sister into your lover for one night is all good!” she added.

The judge prompted an immediate reaction from co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

“Sister to lover, that’s awkward,” he said.

Derek also couldn’t resist joining in with a response of his own: “Tell me about it, that was weird.”

Julianne’s Instagram Reaction

Julianne Hough shared a fan account’s hilarious reaction to her brother’s unexpected comeback on her Instagram Stories. BY: @JULESHOUGH/INSTAGRAM

Julianne clearly got a kick out of her brother’s reaction. She later reposted a clip of Derek looking visibly surprised, along with a fan account’s take on the exchange.

“Derek adding in ‘tell me about it’ after Carrie Ann gave Ezra and Daniella credit for doing an intimate dance when they feel like siblings had me GIGGGGGGGLING,” the post read.

The DWTS co-host added a shrugging emoji to her Instagram Story, showing that she was just as entertained by the unexpected exchange.

Carrie Ann Inaba Praises Ezra and Daniella’s Performance

The judge was impressed by the pair. BY: DANCING WITH THE STARS/YOUTUBE

Despite the awkward exchange, Carrie Ann was impressed with what Ezra and Daniella brought to the ballroom. She highlighted their balance, technique and storytelling throughout the challenging Argentine tango.

“That was by far the hardest dance you’ve done so far. Am I right?” she said before pointing out their ganchos, boleos and impressive control.

The judge also praised the intensity of their performance, adding, “Turning your sister into your lover for one night is all good!”

Ezra laughed at the comment, while Daniella appeared to cringe. The pair ultimately earned a score of 27 for their routine.

Daniella Karagach Addresses the ‘Sister’ Comment

Daniella Karagach later explained that although she and Ezra Frech share a family-like bond, they still ‘commit’ to the characters required for their performances. BY: MEGA

The dancers also got a chance to address the unexpected remark during a post-show interview.

Daniella joked, “We’re not gonna talk about that,” while Ezra playfully exclaimed, “Oh! Oh!”

When asked how they managed to move beyond their usual sibling-like connection for a romantic routine, Daniella explained, “That being said, I feel like, yes, we have that family love for one another, and love can be in different ways. But when you’re doing something like this, you have to tune into the character of the dance. The task was this specific character.”

“We’re committers. We commit to the gig,” the dancer said, before adding that Carrie Ann “means love” with her comment.