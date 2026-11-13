Smith couldn't believe Trump would be so dismissive of Obama. BY: MEGA

Stephen A. Smith walked out of his interview with Donald Trump “shocked” that the 80-year-old president was so disrespectful to Barack Obama.

The sports and politics commentator talked about his sit-down with the president on CNN’s Laura Coates Live, admitting that while he figured Trump would say he’d beat Obama in a makeshift election, he didn’t expect him to be so “dismissive and disrespectful” of his predecessor.

Trump slammed Obama in his interview. @BULWARKCLIPS/X

Donald Trump Brags About His Vote Totals

Donald Trump thinks he could beat Obama in a head to head election. BY: MEGA

Smith talked to Trump for his “Straight Shooter” show, with the interview airing on November 12. In one exchange, Trump began bragging about how he thought he would beat Obama in a hypothetical head-to-head.

“I got many more votes than he got, and I got many more votes in the states,” Trump said. “And I have most of the state records of the big states. If you take a look at Texas, I have the all-time record. Florida, I have the all-time record.”

Stephen A. Smith Was Stunned

Trump said he thought of himself as someone who ‘brings people together.’ BY: MEGA

Trump also admitted he thought Obama was “highly overrated” and “not a good president.” He claimed Obama was a “divider,” to which a gobsmacked Smith asked what Trump thought of himself. The POTUS said he saw himself as “a person that brings people together.”

“I was shocked that he went that far,” Smith told Coates during his CNN appearance. “I was shocked he would be so dismissive and disrespectful of Barack Obama. I certainly didn’t think that would happen, to be quite honest with you.”

Smith Says Trump’s Attitude Didn’t Work in the Midterms

Stephen A. Smith gave his analysis of Trump’s midterms performance. BY: MEGA

Smith went on to describe Trump as being of the firm belief that Democrats are ruining the country. He said he thought Trump’s confidence in a hypothetical head to head from Obama stemmed from the idea that he could simply “point out all the crazy things the crazy left is doing and that’s all it could take.”

“The problem with the midterms was, he thought that mentality could be relatable to all of the other candidates that he was supporting going against folks on the left, and obviously the American people showed him,” he added.

Trump Maintains Animus Towards His Political Enemies

Trump appears to still harbor resentment toward Obama. BY: MEGA

Trump broke into politics pushing birther conspiracy theories about Obama, drumming up baseless claims that the president’s U.S. birth certificate was illegitimate. He’s eased off his animus toward Obama in the past decade, focusing his ire on various other more pertinent political enemies over the years, but it appears he still holds some resentment toward the 44th president.

His grudge against Obama is in line with similar comments he made to 60 Minutes‘ Ross Douthat days before Smith’s interview, in which he said he could not forgive his political opponents.

“I do hate some of my enemies, and I always will,” Trump declared.