Dolly Parton recorded her final duet with Bono in June. BY: MEGA

Dolly Parton sang about a fractured family in what is believed to be her final recorded song before her death in August at age 80.

The country music star teamed up with U2 frontman Bono for the song “Torn,” featuring lyrics about a “family at war” and a divided nation.

The duet is featured on U2’s upcoming 16th album, Carnaval De Luz. Parton reportedly recorded her parts in June, two months before her death on August 25 following a private battle with cancer.

Dolly Parton and Bono Address Family Conflict

Dolly Parton sang about a ‘family at war’ in ‘Torn.’ BY: MEGA

The song shows political division through a family’s pain over opposing beliefs.

“Torn apart these loving hearts / That beat and break the same / We share a house divided / And the blood that fills our veins,” Parton and Bono sing in the chorus.

“Brothers turn to strangers / And sons deny their name. Somebody loses either way / And every heart is torn,” they continue.

Parton sings one of the song’s most emotional lines in the second verse.

“Are you your brother’s keeper now? Or know what you’re fighting for? / Nothing hurts a mother more than a family at war,” she sings.

Bono Recalls Dolly Parton’s Emotional Final Recording

Bono recalled how Dolly Parton ‘sang her heart out’ despite her illness. BY: MEGA

In September, Bono praised Parton’s grit to record the duet despite her reported health struggles.

“When she got ill, she got out of her bed to sing this song. And you can hear that. And I can’t even listen to it now,” he admitted.

“She sang her heart out, and I cannot believe that’s an 80-year-old woman. It’s very moving to have had these intimacies with such a figure. The fact that they’re not there now, in any way you can call back, other than through her songs, is very sobering,” he said.

U2 producer Garret “Jacknife” Lee also shared that Parton “loved” the finished duet and was “so proud of her vocal.”

Bono Calls Dolly Parton’s Duet Her ‘Last Prayer’ for America

Bono described Dolly Parton’s duet as her ‘last prayer’ for America. BY: MEGA

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Bono discussed the significance of Parton’s contribution to the track.

Bono revealed that the “I Will Always Love You” singer did not realize she “was that ill” while recording her vocals.

“It’s her last prayer in a way. I think it’s for America, but anywhere there is divided politics,” Bono said.

Dolly Parton’s Family Faces Legal Dispute Over Nephew

Dolly Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver denied allegations of extortion and threats. BY: MEGA

The song’s reported release came amid a family dispute involving Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver and her longtime manager, Danny Nozell.

Nozell reportedly dropped his lawsuit against Seaver before a scheduled court date. The legal battle began after Seaver was fired as head of security for Parton’s estate “less than a month after her reported death.”

The singer’s nephew denied Nozell’s claims that Seaver made extortion threats. Seaver also said that he and his children were excluded from a CMA tribute honoring his aunt.

“I was not invited. Nor was my daughter, Dolly’s songwriting guitar playing, claw hammer finger pickin progeny,” he wrote.

“The rest of my entire family was invited. A few attended. My kids and I were told not to attend. Such is life,” he continued.