Avril Lavigne welcomed her first child with a mystery man whose identity remains under wraps. BY: MEGA

She’s a mom! Avril Lavigne surprised fans with news that she secretly welcomed her first child.

“Our Mini F—— Princess has arrived 🎀👑🍼🩷,” Lavigne, 42, captioned a carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Friday, November 13.

Avril Lavigne Secretly Welcomes Baby No. 1

Avril Lavigne announced that she welcomed her first child on November 13. BY: MEGA

Though she didn’t reveal the baby’s father, one photo showed two large hands embracing the infant’s tiny hand, while another featured three pairs of checkered Vans sneakers resting on a skateboard.

A final photo showed the “Complicated” singer embracing her daughter, who was wearing an adorable cheetah-print onesie.

Avril Lavigne Was Last Publicly Seen in April

Avril Lavigne performed at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s New York City wedding, according to reports. BY: MEGA

Lavigne’s last public appearance dates back to April, when she was seen leaving the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles after partying with friends.

Multiple publications reported that she made another appearance months later in July, performing at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s New York City wedding.

Avril Lavigne Opened Up About Relationships and Dating

Avril Lavigne admitted that she’s a relationship girl and ‘never really did the dating thing.’ BY: MEGA

Though Lavigne is known to keep her personal life out of the public eye, the musician appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in May 2024, where she revealed she was “f—— awesome” in relationships.

“I never really did the dating thing,” she confessed. “I was always, like, in a pretty major relationship.”

The “Girlfriend” singer continued, “I would date me. I cook. I’m a really big cook, really big into, like, the house and decorating, and I have a lot of fun with that.”

Inside Avril Lavigne’s Dating History

Avril Lavigne’s last public relationship was with Tyga. BY: MEGA

Though Lavigne played coy about her current relationship status, she did reveal what she was looking for in a relationship, saying, “The most important thing is finding someone that you’re compatible with.”

“Obviously, it all just sounds cliché,” the “Sk8er Boi” artist added. “Someone that is trustworthy, ’cause if you don’t have that, you’re just never going to feel grounded in the relationship, and you’re going to be spinning.”



Lavigne was previously married to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2009 and Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015.

Her last public relationship wias with Tyga, who she dated for three-and-a-half before splitting in June 2023. Though they rekindled their romance later, they broke up again in October 2023.