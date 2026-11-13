Greg Wise explained how they navigated the emotional toll of infertility. BY: MEGA

Emma Thompson and Greg Wise’s road to family life was far from a fairytale.

The Crown star, 60, gave a heartbreakingly honest account of the IVF struggles that left him and the Love Actually legend, 67, “dislocated” from each other while on Elizabeth Day’s “How to Fail” podcast.

Greg Wise Shares Emotional Story

Greg Wise shared several unsuccessful attempts to conceive another child. BY: MEGA

Wise looked back on the years of hope and disappointment the pair faced after falling for each other on the set of Sense and Sensibility in 1995.

“We’d been together for three [or] four years. Decided we wanted to start a family. Realized that we couldn’t,” Wise recalled. “Did the tests, went to New York to do the IVF.”

Greg Opens Up About His and Emma’s IVF Struggles

Their journey left them questioning themselves. BY: MEGA

The actor recalled how he and Thompson initially struggled to conceive before turning to IVF.

Their first attempt was successful, as the couple welcomed their daughter, Gaia, in December 1999. However, their hopes of giving Gaia a biological sibling proved more difficult.

“And in Gaia’s second year of life, we tried again. And failed, and tried again, and failed,” Wise recalled. “It’s brutal anyway, IVF, and it brings so much baggage with it.”

Wise explained that the experience challenged their expectations of parenthood and left them questioning themselves.

“It’s the most authentic feeling of failure ever, because this is why we’re here. We’re here to procreate,” he said.

The actor also reflected on how societal expectations surrounding motherhood and fatherhood intensified their emotional struggles, admitting it took the couple a long time to recover from those feelings.

Greg Wise Reveals How Infertility Affected Their Marriage

The actor shared that the struggle eventually became overwhelming due to their grief. BY MEGA

Wise explained that watching Thompson endure the physical demands of IVF left him feeling helpless.

“She was undertaking all of this. All I could do was to support and try and soothe her rather than myself,” he shared.

The actor admitted he often suppressed his own grief while trying to comfort his wife. In an essay published by The Guardian in October, Wise described the repeated unsuccessful treatments as devastating for their relationship.

Wise later sought therapy, which helped him understand his emotions and recognize that he and Thompson were grieving differently. The experience ultimately helped him reconnect with his wife and appreciate the family they had already built.

The Couuple Found Happiness in Their Family

The two eventually expanded their family through adoption. BY: MEGA

Despite their unsuccessful attempts to conceive another biological child, Wise emphasized the enormous love they felt for Gaia.

The couple expanded their family in 2004, informally adopting Tindyebwa Agaba Wise, a Rwandan refugee they had met the previous year.

Looking back on their difficult journey, Wise credited therapy with helping him process the grief that once threatened to overwhelm him.