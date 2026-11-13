Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turned their wedding into an opportunity for philanthropy, directing guests toward charitable giving rather than conventional presents. BY: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce asked their wedding guests to support charitable causes instead of buying them traditional presents for their July nuptials.

On November 11, the Hancock County Humane Foundation revealed via Instagram that the couple stopped by for a recent visit after one of their guests chose them to donate to.

“The amazing bride and groom asked for donations to charities in lieu of gifts and Mike and Lisa chose us!!” the caption read.

Swift and Kelce’s Wedding Request Helped an Animal Rescue

The Hancock County Humane Foundation revealed that Mike Simon and his wife, Lisa, donated in honor of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. BY: MEGA

The West Virginia-based organization shared a photograph of the newlyweds posing alongside Kelce’s longtime agent and his spouse, seemingly on the same say as Kelce’s November 8 Chiefs game.

“Four beautiful people, four generous hearts,” the foundation wrote in its caption. “The Hancock County Humane Foundation is honored to acknowledge a very generous donation from Attorney Mike Simon and his wife Lisa in honor of a very special wedding they recently attended.”

The organization helps rescue cats and kittens but did not disclose the amount of the contribution.

Fans Praised the Couple’s Generosity

Fans applauded Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s charitable gesture, with several highlighting the couple’s love for animals. BY: MEGA

The foundation’s Instagram post prompted enthusiastic reactions from Swift and Kelce’s fans, with many praising the couple for turning their wedding celebration into an opportunity to support charitable causes.

“THIS is the kind of attention Taylor and Travis deserve!” one fan commented. The commenter said their celebration inspired “beautiful acts of generosity and compassion.” They also highlighted the donation’s impact on rescue cats and kittens, noting how much Swift loves her own pets.

“Wow!! Mike and Lisa Simon are giving back to Hancock County! How incredible!!! Love this post!” another fan wrote.

“I love Travis and Taylor 🐾 they give back to everybody, even beautiful animals ♥️,” a third commenter added.

Close Friends Confirmed the Couple’s Request

Kittle revealed the couple’s no-gifts request in a June interview ahead of their July 3 wedding. BY: MEGA

The couple’s request for charitable donations was also confirmed by George Kittle, who attended their July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden.

“They said absolutely no gifts,” Kittle said in a June interview when asked what he planned to get the couple.

The wedding reportedly welcomed around 1,000 guests.

Swift and Kelce Had Already Donated Millions to Charity

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly donated $26 million to at least 20 charities in July, supporting a variety of causes. BY: MEGA

The wedding request followed a major round of charitable giving by the couple. In July, Swift and Kelce reportedly donated $26 million to at least 20 charities across the United States.

Among the beneficiaries were Children’s Mercy Hospital and Harvesters food bank in Kansas City. Dolly Parton‘s Imagination Library, Feeding America and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also received contributions.