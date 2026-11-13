Ted Turner’s children petitioned to be named executors of his estate. BY: MEGA

Ted Turner’s five children have asked to be named executors of the late CNN founder’s estate, and his ex-wife Jane Fonda wasn’t mentioned in the final version of his will. Turner’s children were the only heirs listed in the filing, TMZreported on Thursday, November 12.

Turner’s Children Filed a Petition

Ted Turner’s five children are the only heirs listed in the filing. BY: MEGA

Turner’s children, Laura, Robert, Rhett, Reed, and Sara, requested to be appointed as executors of the estate. The petition indicated that they were the only beneficiaries of Turner’s billion-dollar fortune.

In Turner’s will, he ordered his heirs to settle all of his debts and manage the various aspects of his businesses, writing, “I have confidence in the investments which will be found in my estate at the time of my death,” but he also allowed them to liquidate assets as necessary.

Fonda Isn’t Listed as a Beneficiary

Jane Fonda was married to Ted Turner from 1991 to 2001.BY: MEGA



The filing said Turner had been married three times. He divorced Judy Nye (his first wife) in 1964; then he divorced Jane Turner (his second wife) in 1988. In addition, Ted married Jane on Saturday, December 21, 1991, her 54th birthday, and they were married through 2001.

Laura and Robert are from his marriage to Judy, while Rhett, Reed and Sara are from his marriage to Jane. He and Jane had no children together.

Although Jane talked fondly about Ted in the years after their divorce and called him her “favorite ex-husband,” she is not named as a beneficiary of Ted’s estate.

Ted reportedly first created his trust in 2003 at the age of 64, and he modified it four times thereafter (in 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2009) and then almost yearly from 2011 until 2025, when he finalized the last amendment to his trust.

Fonda Paid Tribute to Ted After His Death

Jane Fonda shared a lengthy tribute to Ted Turner after his death on Wednesday, May 6. BY: MEGA

Ted died on Wednesday, May 6, at the age of 87, surrounded by his family, about eight years after he revealed in a 2018 interview that he had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. Turner Enterprises announced his death, and Jane, the 88-year-old Oscar-winning star of Klute and Coming Home, shared a lengthy tribute to him on Instagram.

“He swept into my life, a gloriously handsome, deeply romantic, swashbuckling pirate, and I’ve never been the same,” she wrote.

“He needed me,” she continued, “Men like Ted aren’t supposed to express need and vulnerability. That was Ted’s greatest strength, I believe.”

Jane also wrote, “He gave me confidence,” and “I loved Ted with all my heart.”

She added, “I see him in heaven now with all the wildlife he helped bring back from extinction.”

Ted Founded CNN in 1980

Ted Turner launched CNN in 1980. BY: MEGA

Ted launched CNN on June 1, 1980, and the network became the first 24-hour cable news channel in the United States. He also founded TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM), owned the Atlanta Braves, created the Goodwill Games, and won the America’s Cup in 1977, and he was named Time’s Person of the Year in 1991. In 1997, he pledged $1 billion to support the United Nations and became one of the country’s largest private landowners, raising bison on his ranches.

Just days before Ted’s death, Jane spoke fondly of him during the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival, the network’s annual event, in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 30.

In her tribute, she also credited Ted with helping to save endangered animals such as the black-footed ferret and the Mexican gray wolf, and she said his support was instrumental in helping her charity succeed.