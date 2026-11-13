Rex Ryan’s alleged hit-and-run was caught on camera by the two pedestrians he allegedly struck. BY: ESPN PRESSROOM

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan’s alleged hit-and-run in Nashville, Tenn., was caught on camera by the two pedestrians he allegedly struck with his truck.

The victims snapped photos of Ryan’s license plate before he drove off, which helped police track him down, TMZreported on Thursday, November 12.

The Pedestrians Photographed His License Plate

The pedestrians photographed Ryan’s license plate before he drove away. BY: ESPN PRESSROOM

According to a warrant obtained by TMZ, Ryan got out of his pickup truck at an intersection and got into a heated argument with the two pedestrians after he allegedly ran over their feet. He then got back into his truck and drove away, but not before the alleged victims took photos of his license plate with their phones.

Police said Ryan gave the pedestrians his name, and they also got a good look at his face, which made it easy to identify him with a quick Google search. Police then matched the license plate and registration information to Ryan, according to the warrant.

Pedestrians Had a Walk Signal on Broadway

The incident happened at Fourth Avenue and Broadway in downtown Nashville. BY: MEGA

The collision occurred shortly before midnight on Thursday, November 5. At that time, the two pedestrians were attempting to cross at Fourth Avenue and Broadway in downtown Nashville, as they had a walk signal. However, according to officers, Ryan made a right turn into the pedestrians’ path and drove over both of their feet. In addition to this action, the truck struck one of the victims’ legs.

According to officers, Ryan continued down Broadway until he stopped at a red light at Representative John Lewis Way. It is there that the pedestrians stopped him. Both of them were slightly injured, and as reported by police, Ryan’s tires left black scuffs on the two pedestrians’ shoes, and the woman who was hit in the leg reportedly received a slight scratch.

Ryan Surrendered to Police on Wednesday

Ryan surrendered to police on Wednesday, November 11. BY: METROPOLITAN NASHVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Ryan, 63, surrendered to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Wednesday, November 11, on six misdemeanor warrants. He arrived at Nashville’s Downtown Detention Center early that morning and was later released, and he faces two counts each of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give information or render aid and failure to obey a traffic control signal.

A judicial commissioner set his bond at $6,000, but Ryan qualified for release under nonfinancial pretrial conditions, and he’s scheduled to appear in court next month. His attorney, David Raybin, said Ryan turned himself in after learning about the charges and is cooperating with authorities.

ESPN Said They Are ‘in Touch’ With Ryan

Ryan works as an NFL analyst for ESPN. BY: MEGA

Ryan works as an NFL analyst for ESPN, and the network said in a statement, “We are aware and are in touch with Rex.”

Ryan’s television appearances continued after the alleged incident.

Former ESPN colleague Robert Griffin III reacted to TMZ’s post about the arrest, writing, “He does have a thing for feet.”

Before becoming a head coach, Ryan served as the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. He coached the New York Jets from 2009 to 2014, leading the team to back-to-back AFC Championship Games, and he coached the Buffalo Bills from 2015 to 2016 before joining ESPN.

Ryan, a longtime Nashville Predators season ticket holder, was also the subject of a misdemeanor assault complaint in Nashville in 2017, though police said at the time that no charges had been filed.

The intersection where the incident happened was also the site of a deadly crash in August, when an 87-year-old driver drove through the intersection while pedestrians had the right of way, killing an Australian man, according to a report.