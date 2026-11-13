Travis Barker opened up about his diagnosis. BY: UNSPLASH ; MEGA

Travis Barker revealed his precancerous diagnosis.

The Blink-182 drummer opened up about a health issue that made him quit smoking weed on the Wednesday, November 11, episode of Kid Cudi’s “Big Bro” podcast.

“I only quit because I got diagnosed with precancer of the esophagus,” he revealed.

‘This Is Your Warning Shot’

Travis Barker revealed that the doctor’s visit was a wake-up call. BY: MEGA

Barker admitted that he “loved blunts” but “smoked too much,” resulting in his terrifying health issue.

“My doctor, who’s a really good friend of mine… I was like, ‘Is this serious?’” he recalled, nodding his head. “‘This is your warning shot, Trav. Don’t f— around. You’ve got to stop smoking.’”

The 50-year-old admitted that he never planned to stop as a younger man, hoping that he could keep up the habit for the rest of his life.

‘Smoke to the Day I Die’

Travis Barker thought he would smoke for the rest of his life. BY: UNSPLASH

“I thought I could be like Willie Nelson and smoke to the day I die,” he gushed.

Barker eventually conceded that it was for the best that he gave up getting high off weed after the diagnosis scared him into place.

“I feel like weed never hurt anybody. It just wasn’t right for me, you know?” he added.

The rocker has since found a new, much healthier vice to fill the void of his past habits.

“I’ve found even, however many years later now, 20 years later, a couple miles a day keeps the demons away,” he shared. “My running started getting bigger and more important to me than smoking.”

‘I Think About It All the Time’

Travis Barker now spends his time running instead of getting high. BY: MEGA

Barker referred to the exercise as “therapy,” noting that it was a “good” way to keep him away from doing drugs.

“It really helped me stay sober ’cause you can’t run you a half a marathon if you’re doing drugs,” he explained. “It’s going to be the hardest 13.1 miles of your life.”

Despite all the hard work he’s done to get away from any reliance he may have had on smoking weed, Barker admitted that every once in a while he gets an unmistakable urge.

“I miss it, I won’t lie, I think about it all the time,” he said.

Travis Barker’s Sobriety

Travis Barker got sober after a plane crash killed three of his friends. BY: MEGA

Barker has been open about his sobriety in the past, giving up most drugs and alcohol after surviving a 2008 plane crash that killed three of his friends.

While giving up weed didn’t come until later, Barker has said that the terrifying incident acted as “rehab” for him in many ways.

“People are always like, ‘Did you go to rehab?’ ” he said in a 2021 interview.

“No, I was in a plane crash. That was my rehab,” Barker added. “Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn’t in a crash, I would have probably never quit.”