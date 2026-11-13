Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi are among the women who have resigned from or been pushed out of the Trump administration. BY: MEGA

A midterm tsunami is rarely a good place to be during a presidential administration, and in Donald Trump’s White House, it can be even worse if you’re a woman — as Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi, Tulsi Gabbard, and Susie Wiles have already found out, with Meghan Bauer being the latest on the chopping block.

‘Meghan Bauer … Will Continue to Work in the White House in a New Role’

Susie Wiles resigned as White House Chief of Staff last week. BY: MEGA

Bauer, the White House Cabinet Secretary, is the latest victim of a bloodbath that’s been sweeping across the administration ever since the Republican Party’s generational wipeout in the midterm elections. Early victims were White House Chief of Staff Wiles and Harmeet Dhillon, who resigned from the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice.

And now, reporting has it that Bauer is being shown the door. “Meghan Bauer is a valuable part of the team and will continue to work in the White House in a new role,” a White House spokesperson said. She will remain in her position for a few more months to transition.

‘I’ll Be Doing Maybe a Few Changes’

Tulsi Gabbard was forced out of her role as director of national intelligence. BY: MEGA

Trump had already been hinting at big personnel changes.

“I love my cabinet,” Trump told 60 Minutes hours after word got out that Wiles had been let go. “I’ll be doing maybe a few changes. I don’t want to mention who.”

The Cabinet Secretary is a vital White House staff role, charged with coordinating the 24 Cabinet members and keeping everyone on the same page in the administration. According to sources close to the White House, Bauer is unlikely to be replaced. Instead, her duties will be consolidated under Stephen Miller, Wiles’ replacement as Chief of Staff.

Stephen Miller Has Sparked Controversy

Stephen Miller, new White House Chief of Staff, is taking on the duties formerly held by two women. BY: MEGA

Miller himself is a controversial figure. As the architect of the administration’s mass-deportation program and the “white boys step up” political strategy, he has been called “Voldemort’s nephew” and other less than kind nicknames.

Observers have noted that women seem to be the earliest victims when things go wrong in the Trump White House. The only cabinet secretaries to be fired by Trump during his second term have all been women, even as he stands by scandal-plagued men such as Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel.

Another Firing

Kristi Noem, the former secretary of homeland security, was another victim of Trump’s axe. BY: MEGA

One of this most high-profile recent firings was a woman: Katie Zacharia, whose four days as White House Press Secretary set new records for a Trump short-timer.