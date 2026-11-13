Alyssa Farah Griffin said she doubts Donald Trump wrote the letter that was left in the Oval Office for Joe Biden in 2021. BY: MEGA

By tradition, each outgoing president leaves a private message for their successor. In Joe Biden‘s new memoir, Promise Me, America, he shared the contents of a surprisingly gracious noteDonald Trump left for him when he took over the Oval Office in 2021.

However, Alyssa Farah Griffin questioned its authenticity — and she’s in a position to know, as in addition to being a co-host on The View, she served as Trump’s assistant and director of strategic communications around the same time.

‘This Was Not Written by the President’

Joe Biden said he was surprised by Donald Trump’s letter to him in 2021. BY: MEGA

“I would bet a large sum of money this was not written by the president, and likely not one of his speechwriters either,” she wrote on X. “My guess is it was written by someone on his correspondence staff. They send birthday wishes etc on behalf of the WH.”

The note was written at the end of a bitterly fought presidential campaign that ended with a mob attacking Capitol Hill. It struck a surprisingly conciliatory tone for a president whose supporters had chanted slogans about hanging his own vice-president mere days before.

‘As If There Were Two Donald Trumps’

Donald Trump’s inauguration went surprisingly well in 2025. BY: MEGA

“Many presidents have come and gone who simply governed as Republicans or Democrats,” the letter read. “Largely, they did not change history, they were just swept along in its relentless tide. This will not happen to you because I know how much you love the American people.”

Biden himself expressed shock at the note, saying it was “as if there were two Donald Trumps.”

“Here he was, offering his best wishes in warm language that sounded like it was coming from an old friend,” Biden wrote in his book.

‘If It Weren’t for Politics, I Believe We’d Be Good Friends’

Joe Biden said it was as if ‘there were two Donald Trumps.’ BY: MEGA

Biden went on to relate their strangely chummy meeting in the Oval Office after Trump’s 2024 win to restore him to the presidency – a courtesy Trump had notably failed to extend to him four years earlier.

“You know, Joe, if it weren’t for politics, I believe we’d be good friends,” Biden claimed Trump told him. “Yes, if it weren’t for politics, we’d spend all our time golfing together.”

‘There’s No Way He Wrote That’

Few people believed that Donald Trump actually wrote the Oval Office letter to Joe Biden. BY: MEGA

Another disbeliever was longtime Trump nemesis Jimmy Kimmel, who quickly took aim at the note on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“First of all, there’s no way he wrote that,” Kimmel told his audience. “I mean, not only is there no way he wrote it, I bet he didn’t even read it. But what I want to know is where is the person who did write it? Why is that person not in charge of his tweets or speeches or anything, for that matter?”