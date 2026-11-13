Scarlett Johansson described herself as a 'hands-on parent' while discussing motherhood. BY: MEGA

Scarlett Johansson believes she’s the person in charge of her household with husband Colin Jost, revealing how the couple balances their demanding careers while raising their two children.

“I consider myself the CEO of our household,” the actress said in an interview.

Scarlett Johansson Says She Loves Being a ‘Hands-On Parent’

The pair share one son. BY: MEGA

Despite her busy career, Johansson makes motherhood a priority.

“I’m a hands-on parent. I love being a mom. Kids have so much going on, and their lives are important,” she explained.

The Black Widow star and Jost make a conscious effort to manage their professional commitments around their children’s routines.

Scarlett Johansson Explains Why She Protects Her Children’s Privacy

Scarlett Johansson said her children’s privacy is ‘very precious’ to her. BY: MEGA

In a previous interview, Johansson discussed her decision to keep their children largely out of the spotlight.

“My family is very precious to me, as is their privacy; the anonymity of my children is very precious to me,” she said.

The actress believes her children should have the freedom to decide whether they want public attention.

“I think preserving that for as long as possible until it’s someone’s choice, that’s the choice I make as far as my kids go,” she explained.

Scarlett Johansson Recalls Panicking During Her First Date With Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson recalled panicking during her first date with Colin Jost. BY: MEGA

Johansson recently shared that her first official date with Jost took an unexpected turn because she had little experience with traditional dating.

Johansson said, “Nobody had ever asked me out before. I was a serial monogamist, and I never got the sort of traditional like, ‘Hey, would you like to have dinner sometime?'”

Johansson “became nervous” when Jost wanted to keep hanging out.

“He actually asked me out on a date. We went to an Italian restaurant in the East Village. It was a lovely date. We had dinner. Afterward, he was like, ‘I’m meeting friends, let’s go grab a drink,’ and I hadn’t dated basically ever, so I was just like, ‘I have to go now.’ I need to leave,” she recalled.

Johansson shared that her sudden exit left Jost wondering if she liked him.

“Later he was like, ‘I totally thought that was it. You were acting so weird.’ I panicked. I don’t know,” she said.

Inside Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s Relationship

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got married in October 2020. BY: MEGA

Johansson and Jost first met in 2006 when the actress hosted Saturday Night Live, but they didn’t date until years later.

Their friendship eventually turned romantic, and the couple got engaged in 2019 before tying the knot in October 2020.

Johansson and Jost welcomed their son, Cosmo, in 2021. The comedian is also a stepfather to Johansson’s daughter, Rose, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.