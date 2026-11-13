Pete Davidson opened up about the painful, expensive process of removing his extensive tattoo collection. BY: MEGA

Pete Davidson is discovering that getting rid of his tattoos is a lot more painful — and expensive — than getting them in the first place.

The former Saturday Night Live star, 32, opened up about the grueling process of removing his extensive body art, revealing that the treatments have already cost him more than $200,000.

And despite the hefty price tag, Davidson could still have another decade of laser sessions ahead of him.

Pete Davidson Compares Tattoo Removal to Being Burned

The former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star has reportedly spent $200,000 removing his body art. BY: MEGA

In a recent interview, Davidson didn’t hold back when describing the physical pain involved in erasing his tattoos.

The comedian compared the sensation to “putting your arm on a grill,” offering a particularly unpleasant picture of what happens during his laser treatments.

Davidson, who once had approximately 200 tattoos covering much of his body, has spent years working to remove the ink.

Unlike getting a tattoo, which typically requires a single session or a series of appointments, removing one can involve multiple laser treatments spaced weeks apart.

With so many designs to erase, the process has become a major commitment for the actor.

Pete Davidson’s Tattoo Removal Has Cost Over $200,000

Pete Davidson began removing his more than 200 tattoos in 2020. BY: MEGA

Davidson revealed that he’s already spent more than $200,000 on the transformation, calling the ordeal “brutal.”

Even after investing years into the process, the King of Staten Island actor acknowledged that he may need another 10 years to finish.

Why Pete Davidson Decided to Remove His Tattoos

Pete Davidson said his tattoos remind him of a difficult period in his life. BY: MEGA

Davidson began pursuing tattoo removal as he shifted his focus toward acting and other projects beyond his Saturday Night Live career.

He previously explained that spending house in makeup chairs covering his tattoos for film and television roles had become exhausting.

Rather than continuing to conceal his body art for every production, Davidson decided to gradually remove much of it.

His tattoos once included tributes to former relationships, family members, favorite movies and significant moments in his life.

The comedian has also been candid about how his relationship with his appearance has evolved as he’s gotten older.

Pete Davidson Is Navigating Fatherhood After Split From Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson revealed that removing all his tattoos could require another decade of treatments. BY: MEGA

Davidson’s ongoing transformation comes as he navigates a new chapter in his personal life following his split from Elsie Hewitt.

The former couple welcomed their daughter, Scottie, in December 2025, marking Davidson’s first experience with fatherhood.

However, their romance came to an end in May, just months after their daughter’s arrival.