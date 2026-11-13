Lori Poland shared her story on Elizabeth Smart’s podcast, ‘The Survivor Files.’ BY: ENDCAN / MEGA

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart sat down with fellow survivor Lori Poland, who was just 3 years old when she was abducted from outside her Colorado home in 1983 and left 15 feet underground in an abandoned outhouse.

Poland shared her story in a new episode of Smart’s podcast, “The Survivor Files,” and she told Smart that she had wanted to meet her for years.

Poland Was Taken From Her Front Yard

Poland was playing in her front yard in Sheridan, Colo., when she was taken. By: ENDCAN/YOUTUBE

On Monday, August 22, 1983, her father’s birthday, 3-year-old Poland was playing in the front yard of her family home in Sheridan, Colo., with her 5-year-old brother as they asked their dad for a second popsicle. At that time, their father went into the house to obtain the popsicles. A man in an orange car arrived at the curb outside where Poland was located, and he asked her if she liked candy. She accepted his offer.

“My dad came out with popsicles, and he looked down at my brother, who let out this atrocious sound. And he knew instantly something had happened,” Poland said. Her pants were left crumpled on the sidewalk, and her father’s friend shoved a set of car keys into his chest and told him, “Go get her,” but the car was already gone.

Birdwatchers Heard Her Crying Days Later

EndCAN was co-founded by Poland and Dr. Richard Krugman. BY: ENDCAN

The man drove Poland into the mountains west of Denver, sexually assaulted her and dropped her into the pit of an abandoned outhouse. She spent four days there without food or water. “I remember crying for my mother,” she told Smart.

On the fourth day, a couple who were birdwatching stopped at the outhouse and heard a little voice say, “Mommy, I want some Kool-Aid.” When they looked into the pit and asked what she was doing there, Poland replied, “I live here.”

A volunteer firefighter named Steve Baker was small enough to fit through the opening, and he pulled her out.

“I remember him saying, hold on. And boy, Elizabeth, I did not let go of that man,” Poland said.

A 3-Year-Old Identified Her Kidnapper

Poland identified her abductor, Robert Thiret, in a police lineup. BY: ENDCAN

After a week in the hospital, Poland picked her abductor, Robert Thiret, out of a police lineup. “It was man number four. And I knew before he even stepped forward that it was man number four,” she said. She then had to identify him again and again in forensic interviews with experts from Denver’s Kempe Center, including Dr. Richard Krugman.

Thiret pleaded not guilty until just days before deliberations, and then he pleaded guilty to attempted murder and sexual assault on a child in September 1984. He was sentenced to 10 years, but he served only six. In a civil case, a judge also awarded Poland’s family $2.4 million in damages, though Poland said, “He never has paid me anything.”

Poland Has Spent Her Life Helping Others

Birdwatchers found Poland after four days in an outhouse pit. BY: MEGAdo

Poland became a child and family therapist. Later, she would co-found the National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect (EndCAN) alongside Krugman. She headed EndCAN for seven years. Since age 15, Poland has spoken to audiences across America about trauma and child abuse. Earlier this year, she hired a PI to locate Thiret, who today is listed in California under Megan’s Law as a s– offender.

Poland named her memoir I Live Here after the words she said from the bottom of the outhouse. “Every day of my life is influenced by those four days,” she said.

She told Smart that talking with her felt different from her hundreds of other interviews. “I’ve never known anybody else that was taken and found. You were it,” Poland said.

Smart, who was kidnapped from her Salt Lake City bedroom at 14 in 2002 and revisited her story in a Netflix documentary in January, replied, “It is nice to have someone be like, yeah, I do get it.”