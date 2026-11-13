Robert De Niro attended a movie premiere with Tiffany Chen after gushing over their daughter, Gia. BY: MEGA

Robert De Niro stepped out with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, for a rare red carpet appearance together in New York City.

De Niro and Chen Attended ‘Focker-In-Law’ Premiere

Robert De Niro made a rare red carpet appearance with girlfriend Tiffany Chen at the ‘Focker-In-Law’ premiere in New York City. BY: MEGA

The couple attended the premiere of Focker-In-Law at the Beacon Theatre on Wednesday, November 11. They looked happy as they posed for photos, even sharing a sweet moment while holding hands.

Focker-In-Law, the fourth installment in the Meet the Parents comedy franchise, hits theaters on November 25 — bringing back De Niro as Jack Byrnes alongside Ben Stiller‘s Greg Focker.

During the event, Chen wore a strapless blue-and-gray diamond-print dress with a gathered waist, adding a soft gray cardigan draped over her shoulders. The martial arts instructor finished the look with layered gold necklaces, small earrings and a black patterned handbag.

De Niro, meanwhile, kept his outfit classic in a dark navy blazer over a charcoal turtleneck and brown trousers.

The couple’s relationship began years before they made their romance public. They first crossed paths on the set of the 2015 film The Intern, where Chen taught De Niro Tai Chi.

They remained acquaintances for several years before things turned romantic in 2021.

De Niro Gushed Over His and Chen’s ‘Adorable’ Baby Girl

The couple first met on the set of the 2015 film ‘The Intern,’ where Tiffany Chen taught Robert De Niro Tai Chi. BY: MEGA

In April 2023, the pair welcomed their daughter, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro. She is Robert’s seventh child.

The actor has since spoken openly about how much his youngest daughter means to him. During a February 2024 interview, he couldn’t help but gush about the little girl.

“She’s such an adorable baby. So sweet,” Robert told People. “[When I] look at her, everything else goes away. So it’s a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment.”

Gia Has Brought the Family Closer

The pair welcomed their daughter, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, in April 2023. BY: MEGA

Robert also shared that his older children have enjoyed getting to know their youngest sibling. He said his eldest children “all get a big kick out of” spending time with Gia.

“The grandkids even. She’s their aunt— [and] they’re about to be teenagers,” he quipped, marveling over his family’s tight-knit bond. “The fact that they’d all be together is everything to me.”

Despite his busy acting schedule, the Killers of the Flower Moon star has made it clear that being a father remains one of the most important parts of his life. However, he has also acknowledged that balancing work and family isn’t always easy.

During an August interview, Robert reflected on the demands of raising his children while continuing to work in Hollywood.

“I don’t know if there is a secret. It’s just managing it all,” he said.

“And there’s no way around not feeling a little guilty about not being there at times you should or you think you should,” he added.

The Actor Reflected on Fatherhood

The actor has said that spending time with Gia helps him put his worries aside and appreciate the moment. BY: MEGA

In a separate 2024 interview with AARP The Magazine, the Taxi Driver star offered another glimpse into his life with Tiffany and Gia. He explained how spending time with his youngest daughter can put his everyday concerns into perspective.

“Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her,” the actor said. “It’s wondrous.”

He also reflected on the little things he enjoys about watching Gia grow.

“When she gets older — who knows?” joked the Heat alum — who is also the father of six other children between the ages of 14 and 54. “But that very sweet way she has of looking at you, taking you in, thinking and watching and observing.”

Robert has also been candid about the effort he puts into raising his children. During a September 2025 appearance on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, he shared the words he hopes will one day sum up his experience as a father.

“I’m going to put on my gravestone, ‘I tried my best.’ I was thinking about that the other day,” he said.